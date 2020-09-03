Rihanna Reveals She Is Still Close Friends With Chris Brown; Says ‘we’ve Build Up Trust’

Rihanna recently revealed that she is still close friends with her ex-beau Chris Brown and that they both still 'love each other.' The two were one of the most adored couples until the Work singer separated from Chris in the year 2009. The singer spilled the beans on her current equation with him. She revealed how they still love and care for each other.

Rihanna on her current camaraderie with Chris Brown

For the unversed, the couple separated amidst some immense controversy when Chris physically assaulted the Umbrella singer on the night of the Grammy Awards, leaving her hospitalized. Chris had pleaded guilty to a felony assault and had gone on to a plea deal of community labor along with five years of the probation period and domestic violence counseling. The couple had rekindled their relationship for a brief period in the year 2013 but went on to part ways soon.

The singer revealed during her recent appearance in Oprah Winfrey's Supersoul Conversations Podcast that she and Chris have been working towards their friendship again. The Diamonds singer added that they are really good friends now. She went on to say how they both have build up a trust with each other due to which they care and love each other and that their bond will last in the same way. She added that one cannot shut down these emotions if they have been in love with a person.

Rihanna does not wish to rekindle her romance with Chris Brown

The singer further said that she truly cared for Chris since he was her first love. She added that this is the main reason why she wants him to be at peace in his life. The singer said that she tends to become unhappy when Chris is lonely or is not a peace.

However, Love On The Brain singer added that she does not see herself rekindling her relationship with Chris again as the latter is in a happy phase with his present ladylove, Ammika Harris who is also the mother of his son, Aeko Catori Brown. Lastly, the singer who also went on to confess that she is currently single revealed that she has maintained a close friendship with Chris ever since the restraining order dropped.

