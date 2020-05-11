How Taylor Swift Managed To Garner The Most Influential Artist Of The Decade Tag?

Taylor Swift is widely considered to be one of the most influential pop culture icons of this century. She has received several awards and accolades over the years and is also considered to be one of the biggest celebrities in the world. She bagged the tag of Artist Of The Year and Artist Of The Decade Award at the American Music Awards. There are numerous career highlights of the singer that helped her bag this honourable tag. Read on:

When Taylor Swift managed to bag Artist of the decade tag

Taylor Swift was barely 20 when the singer bagged the tag of the youngest artist to earn the album of the year at the Grammy's Award for her Fearless. The singer managed to become an international sensation over the years. Her early success includes songs like You Belong To Me, the song features a teenager expressing her love for a crush and with the release of Speak Now, in 2010 she grabbed the attention of several music lovers.

Taylor Swift demonstrated her singing skills at a very early stage and her songwriting prowess just continued to get stronger. The singer's Speak Now album bagged top position on the Billboard Hot 200 for straight 137 weeks. The stellar performances of the pop artist never stopped and her album, Red in 2012 and 1989, in 2014 and Shake It Off performed well, commercially. 1989 album bagged her Grammy Awards.

She continued to reach greater heights with Reputation in 2017 and then 2019's Lover. These albums showcased her impressive singing talents. She soon went on to be regarded as one of the most talented pop stars of her generation.

The actor has not only contributed immensely to the music industry, but she also has contributed towards many social causes. Taylor also has helped her fellow artists by supporting them emotionally as well as financially.

