Taylor Swift Makes A Special Announcement About Her 'City Of Lover' Concert

ABC Network has decided to release a special Taylor Swift's concert which will be airing on May 17. Taylor Swift's City Of Lover concert will show the fans footage from Taylor Swift's September 2019 performance of her album Lover. Taylor Swift made an official announcement in a video that Good Morning America shared on their social media handle.

Here is a look at the announcement that Taylor Swift made

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces an exclusive concert special on @ABCNetwork! “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” will premiere May 17th at 10pm|9c! https://t.co/6t6m5L7s8v pic.twitter.com/3rWLzpvFh7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 8, 2020

The global music star in the video revealed that she is bringing an exclusive concert to her fans. The Taylor Swift's City of Lover concert will feature Taylor Swift's never-seen-before performances from her latest album.

In the video, Taylor Swift spoke about the concert and said that it was put together in order to celebrate the Lover album's release. But the team filmed it and it will be airing on ABC on May 17 and the next day it will be on Hulu and Disney+.

Taylor Swift's fans were speculating for the past few months about when and where the footage from the Paris concert would be put to use. Reportedly, not all the songs that were played during the concert will be included in the one-hour special concert. The special concert documents the singer's concert which was held at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France to celebrate her latest album.

Reportedly, the tickets were not available for purchase for the concert. But instead of that, the lucky fans from across the globe attended the exclusive concert by winning the tickets through various contests.

Here is a look at the promo of Taylor Swift's City Of Lover concert

.@TaylorSwift13 like you’ve never seen her. With never-before-seen performances, #TaylorSwiftCityofLover Concert premieres on Sunday, May 17 at 10|9c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Jm0FZTRa8q — ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 8, 2020

Taylor Swift had to cancel all of her appearances and performances scheduled for the year 2020. It also includes her highly anticipated Lover Fest East and West concert. It was cancelled in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

