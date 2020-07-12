Taylor Swift Pictures That Show How To Rock A Dark Lip With Ease

Taylor Swift is a successful American singer-songwriter, who has a massive fan following all over the world. Her fans look up to her not only for her songs but also for her classy and chic dressing style. Taylor Swift surely has an impeccable sense of dressing effortlessly which could be seen from all of her outfits on her Instagram handle. Check out the times she rocked a super dark lip colour to go with her outfits.

Taylor Swift rocking a wine shade of lip colour

Taylor Swift shared a series of pictures from her event where she performed in front of massive crowds at the Gillette Stadium. She rocked a black glittery leotard and completed her look with net stockings, knee-high boots and her guitar of course. Her wine-red lip colour simply complements her shiny avatar at the New England Gillette Stadium.

Her dark red lip shade

Taylor Swift kept her dressing style simple when she opted to feature on the Billboards. If anyone resides in the US, they would have seen these big hoardings of Taylor in this exact outfit as well. She could be seen dressed up in an oversized shirt while captioning it in the perfect androgynous tone.

Her dark pink lip colour

Taylor Swift featured on the cover of ELLE USA back in March 2019 where she wore this fun pink peony colour. Her hair is also dyed in a slightly darker tone for this look. Moreover, her fringes and her perfectly contoured face carries off this funky colour with ease.

Taylor's matte dark red lip shade

Taylor has often worn a red lip when she wears a black outfit. One can spot her wearing a red lip colour quite often when she was touring for her "Lover" concert. During this pic shown below, she performed at the L'Olympia in Paris.

Taylor Swift rocking a black lip colour

Taylor Swift wore this adorable skin-tight sleeveless outfit while she was performing at the Tokyo Dome. For completing her look, she kept her overall outfit in jet black colour. She wore the outfit during her Reputation Tour and Tokyo Dome was the last location where she ended her Reputation tour back in November 2018.

