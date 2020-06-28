Who Is Taylor Swift's Documentary Director Lana Wilson? Read Details Here

Taylor Swift created quite a stir when she dropped her highly anticipated Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. This documentary was stuck in the pipeline due to Taylor’s highly publicised feud with former Big Machine Records’ Scooter Braun. But when this documentary finally released it put a spotlight on many of Taylor's close friends, family and colleagues. Taylor Swift’s documentary also turned out to be a milestone of director Lana Wilson. So who is Lana Wilson? Find out here.

Who is Taylor Swift’s documentary director Lana Wilson?

Taylor Swift is one of the most prolific artists on the planet. She started as a country singer and quickly turned towards pop and is has been reigning the charts with her pop albums. Taylor Swift’s fans got a glimpse of Taylor’s life and career as a pop star in her Netflix documentary. This Netflix documentary not only sheds light on Taylor’s life for the past decade but also gave a glimpse of her personal life.

Apart from the documentary’s success, it also turned out to be a major milestone for the Miss Americana director Lana Wilson. But before Taylor Swift’s documentary released very people knew who Lana Wilson was. But Miss Americana is not Lana’s first stint as a filmmaker. So here are some interesting facts about this director.

1. She graduated from Wesleyan University

Before directing films and documentaries, Lana Wilson completed her Bachelors in Arts from Wesleyan University. She had a major in Film Studies and Dance. This degree helped her to understand the art of filmmaking and provided additional knowledge about dance.

2. She is an Emmy Award winner

Lana Wilson has worked on many other projects before direction Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana. She co-directed the documentary After Tiller in 2013. This documentary was based on four doctors in the United States who openly perform late-term abortions. This documentary led to Wilson winning the News and Documentary Emmy Award for Best Documentary.

3. Lana has won the Independent Spirit Award twice

Lana Wilson has proved that she has the ability to convey a message through projects. No wonder this Miss Americana director already has won two Independent Spirit Awards. She won her first award in 2013 for her documentary After Tiller and a second time in 2017 for her film The Departure.

4. Wilson is part of the Sundance Institute

Lana Wilson’s prolific work helped her gain attention from several film and award critics. This led to Wilson being selected by the Sundance Institute as a Sundance Fellow in 2017.

