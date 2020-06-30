Taylor Swift's Makeup And Beauty Tips For That Effortlessly Flawless Look

Taylor Swift, an American singer and songwriter, has always been a sensation. The singer has been admired not only for her artistry and super hit tracks that she has given us, but also for her marvellously groomed appearances. Her pretty face, glowing skin, perfectly styled tresses, her signature red lipstick, and neatly drawn winged eyeliner always grab eyeballs.

Taylor Swift's beauty and make-up tips are trendy and followed by many. Here we have compiled a list of 11 Taylor Swift beauty tips and fitness secrets that might help one to achieve a look as striking as hers. Take a look:

Taylor Swift Makeup Secrets:

Once in an interview, Taylor Swift spoke about her make-up tips. She gave credit to her mother for introducing her to the world of make-up as her mother would put a tiny bit of make-up on her whenever she would ask for it. She further said her mother was always encouraging when she wanted to try make-up in middle school. Her mother was always cool about it, and gave it a term ‘artistic expression’. She then went on to reveal her everyday make-up essentials, which include eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, natural brown eye shadows, a lash curler, and Kate Somerville moisturiser. In an interview, Taylor said that she uses MAC Studio Tech NW 20 foundation and a black gel liner which she adores because it comes with a brush applicator, as it helps her with a mess-free application.

The singer further said that the liquid liner is something that she cannot live without. Later, she made a revelation of how she started with it. She said she was on a plane to Japan about a few years ago and had no make-up essentials with her. So, she went to the bathroom and used a Sharpie to line her eyes. Since then, she started using liquid liner because she realised it was pretty easy while applying. She also said that she would not recommend drawing on eyes with a Sharpie though.

Speaking about the same, she said that she loves having her hair and make-up done because it makes her look like a better version of herself, and also she loves experimenting. Apart from the make-up routine listed above, red lips and winged liner make for Taylor's Swift's signature look. Describing her trick to make the red lipstick last longer, she said that she blots the red lipstick with a tissue, then puts powder on the tissue and press it onto her lips. She then follows it with another application. This trick makes her lipstick last longer. She also added that this trick helps avoid the transfer of her lipstick onto her teeth.

