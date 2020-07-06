Taylor Swift's Fans Want Her To Be 'USA's First Female President' After Kanye Declares Bid

Soon after Kanye West declared his run for the Presidential elections of 2020, ‘Twee-ple’ took to their social media handles and requested Taylor Swift to run against West at the November 2020 elections. Netizens asked Taylor Swift, who has been at odds with West for more than a decade, to ‘defeat Kanye West and become the first female US president ever’. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | Taylor Swift Calls Out 2020 Census For 'brutal' Transgender Erasure; Read Here

How fans reacted

If Kanye gets elected as president, I want Taylor Swift to gate crash his first speech and say something like, “Yo Kanye, I’m happy for you, imma let you finish but I think Beyoncé deserves to be president instead.” #KanyeWest #Kanye2020 — ishika is a bitch | saums stan account (@ishoeka) July 5, 2020

. @taylorswift13 running for president, and winning obvi, would honestly be the end of all the kimye drama. — Curran Murphy (@0924Curran) July 5, 2020

I honestly can’t wait for Taylor Swift to come out and say, “Hey Kanye, Imma let you finish but...” and then BOOM announces that she’s gonna run for president. — ☁️. (@tswiftwurld) July 5, 2020

Taylor Swift will defeat Kanye West and become the first female president of the United States. — Predictors (@ppredictors) July 5, 2020

swifties in prison after kanye becomes president pic.twitter.com/UfG83RUK0z — ً (@cokemirorrs) July 5, 2020

Also Read | Who Is Taylor Swift's Documentary Director Lana Wilson? Read Details Here

Apparently, Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian West has been dropping hints about Kanye's interest in politics as she, in her previous interviews, shared what would happen if West ever ran for the elections. Sharing her reservations about the idea in the interview, Kim Kardashian seemed ‘worried’ about awful things fans had done to Melania Trump. Last year, Kim Kardashian, in an interview, revealed that Kanye West doesn’t want to be told what he should be, as it gets confusing.

Speaking about the one thing that she respects about Kanye, Kim remarked that he is who he is, no matter what anyone tries to tell him to do. Back in ’16, Kardashian West mentioned that if her husband did run for president it probably wouldn't be as a Republican. Currently, West has not shared any additional information about the details of his presidential run.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Makeup And Beauty Tips For That Effortlessly Flawless Look

Taylor Swift's City of Lover concert

Taylor’s much-awaited concert City of Lover is now streaming on Disney Plus for the ‘Swifties’ to watch amid lockdown. Recently, the streaming giant took to its Twitter handle to share the news with its followers and confirmed that the show would be available for a limited time, which starts from May 18. The event, which was filmed in September at the L'Olympia theatre in Paris, sees Swift performing songs from her latest album, Lover, in front of a huge crowd, who reportedly flew in from more than 37 countries to witness Swift’s magic.

Also Read | Who Is Taylor Swift's Documentary Director Lana Wilson? Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.