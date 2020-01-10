Iconic Performances Of VMAs Of All Time That You Must Watch Now!

MTV Video Music Awards honours the best in the music video medium. Conceived initially as an alternative to the Grammy Award, the MTV VMAs have gained much prominence in later years.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards was held at the Prudential Center in Newark on 26 August 2019. It was the first VMA ceremony to be held in New Jersey.

Have a look at the unforgettable performances of all-time at Video Music Awards.

Few of the best iconic performances of all times at the VMAs

The very first VMA saw a 26-year-old Madonna appear from a 17-foot wedding cake. She performed on-stage in a classic lace bustier and wedding veil. The look soon achieved cult status. Have a look below:

Britney Spears ' jungle-themed appearance in 2001 was out of the box. She locked-up her teen pop identity look for a glamorous, grown-up woman with her performance. Not just that, but Britney brought an albino python with her on stage as an accessory, making the performance even more memorable.

This is one of the most memorable performances of all time is the 2009 VMA performance by Lady Gaga. She featured in a gothic costume and fake blood coming out of her body.

Ariana Grande gave a stunning performance at the 2018 VMAs. Grande finished the performance by bringing out her mother, grandmother, and cousin, the most important ladies in her life, to stand with her on stage as the ultimate symbol of female empowerment. Check out the moment here-

Three artiest opened the 2014 VMAs with an epic performance in the ultimate greeting to girl power. Ariana Grande started with "Break Free". Then, the performance of Nicki Minaj, with a jungle-themed sang "Anaconda" amazed the audieance. Finally, Jessie J emerged to sing "Bang Bang".

