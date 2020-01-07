The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Journalist Accuses Hollywood Of Being 'vegan Extremists', Gets Trolled On Twitter

Rest of the World News

A disgruntled journalist fed-up with Hollywood serving meat-free meals at Golden Globe Awards 2020 accused the HFP association of being "vegan extremists".

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
journalist

A journalist accused Hollywood of being "vegan extremists" after guests at Golden Globe Award 2020 were served a meat-free meal. The journalist took to his official Twitter handle to accuse the organisers of forcing people to eat vegan food at the award show as there was no meat option available on the menu. Dan Wootton, a journalist working for The Sun attended the 77th edition of the annual award show that was held at The Beverly Hilton in California. 

The controversial post

After the journalist shared the post, social media was flooded with hilarious parodies that netizens shared to poke fun at Dan. While some people took a jibe at the journalist's "extremism" remark and explained to him the real meaning of the word, others questioned Dan's priorities. The menu Dan was complaining about had some mouth-watering meals prepared by Chef Matthew Morgan and Chef Thomas Henzi. The menu included King Oyster Mushroom, Roasted Baby Purple Brussels Sprouts, Globe Carrots, Pea Tendrills, Vegan Opera Dome.

Read: Vegan Diet Followers Suffer More Hangovers Than Non-vegetarians?

Read: Vegan Breakfast Recipes You Can Try At Home To Kick-start The New-Year On A Healthy Note

Dan later issued another statement where he defended his previous stand of accusing Hollywood as being vegan extremists. Dan said, "Despite our species being developed over millions of years to eat meat - in fact, many scientists argue we wouldn’t have become human beings without such consumption - to publicly support eating it in 2020 is akin to saying you support the destruction of the world! Wowsers"

Read: Singer Moby Gets Huge 'animal Rights' Tattoo To Mark 32 Years As Vegan

Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly the one who suggested to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that the Golden Globes should go vegan this year. The Joker actor acknowledged the HFPA’s move even during his Best Actor speech at the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony. Joaquin Phoenix has always been a staunch supporter of animal rights and conservation. Joaquin Phoenix recently won the PETA’s Person of the Year. 

Read: Joaquin Phoenix Is The Reason Golden Globes Had An All-vegan Menu This Year

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
POLICE FILES FIR AGAINST PROTESTOR
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS