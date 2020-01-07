Journalist Accuses Hollywood Of Being 'vegan Extremists', Gets Trolled On Twitter

A journalist accused Hollywood of being "vegan extremists" after guests at Golden Globe Award 2020 were served a meat-free meal. The journalist took to his official Twitter handle to accuse the organisers of forcing people to eat vegan food at the award show as there was no meat option available on the menu. Dan Wootton, a journalist working for The Sun attended the 77th edition of the annual award show that was held at The Beverly Hilton in California.

The controversial post

This is the plant based meal being given to all guests at the Golden Globe Awards this year. No option with meat at all. No choice. Welcome to Hollywood in 2020 where vegan extremists rule. 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/8r7hSxfN0o — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 5, 2020

After the journalist shared the post, social media was flooded with hilarious parodies that netizens shared to poke fun at Dan. While some people took a jibe at the journalist's "extremism" remark and explained to him the real meaning of the word, others questioned Dan's priorities. The menu Dan was complaining about had some mouth-watering meals prepared by Chef Matthew Morgan and Chef Thomas Henzi. The menu included King Oyster Mushroom, Roasted Baby Purple Brussels Sprouts, Globe Carrots, Pea Tendrills, Vegan Opera Dome.

Imagine thinking NOT killing animals is the extreme position. — Herbiⓥore (@herbivore_club) January 6, 2020

Wow. Your definition of “extremism” must be getting quite the work out this week! 😂 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 5, 2020

NEWS: Man who wasn't invited to the Golden Globes is unhappy about the meal at the Golden Globes. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 5, 2020

Dan later issued another statement where he defended his previous stand of accusing Hollywood as being vegan extremists. Dan said, "Despite our species being developed over millions of years to eat meat - in fact, many scientists argue we wouldn’t have become human beings without such consumption - to publicly support eating it in 2020 is akin to saying you support the destruction of the world! Wowsers"

Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly the one who suggested to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that the Golden Globes should go vegan this year. The Joker actor acknowledged the HFPA’s move even during his Best Actor speech at the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony. Joaquin Phoenix has always been a staunch supporter of animal rights and conservation. Joaquin Phoenix recently won the PETA’s Person of the Year.

