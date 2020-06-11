Iggy Azalea Announces She Has A Son, Adds That She Wants To Keep His Life Private

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea took to her social media account on Wednesday, June 10 and revealed to her fans that she has a son. In a story that she posted, Iggy Azalea mentioned that she wanted to keep her son’s life under wraps. However, she also stated that he is not a secret and that she loves him very much. Iggy Azalea posted a short message over a black screen on her Instagram account.

Iggy Azalea's son

Iggy Azalea took to her Instagram story and spoke about her being a mother. She wrote, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share the news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.” [sic]

Iggy Azalea did not mention how old her son was. However, rumours suggest that the rapper give birth more than a month back. Iggy Azalea had been silent about her son and did not confirm or deny the rumours earlier. In the post, she did not mention who the father of her son is, but it has been reported that Iggy Azalea’s on and off boyfriend Playboi Carti is the father of the child.

According to reports, the news of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti welcoming a baby surfaced when DJ Akademiks took to his social media and congratulated the couple. On April 30, 2020, DJ Akademiks shared a picture of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti and mentioned that they welcomed their son the past weekend.

While posting a congratulatory message on social media, he mentioned that he spoke to some people who told him that the couple welcomed their first child. He confirmed the news was true and posted the message. Fans of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been waiting for the couple to clear the air and post pictures of the baby.

In the summer of 2018, speculations about Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea dating started making rounds on the internet. The couple have had an on and off relationship. In December 2019, Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti split up for a brief time. Iggy even publicly declared that she was single. However, the couple rekindled their romance soon after.

