IKON Members In Talks To Join The Line-up Of Mnet's 'Kingdom', Twitterati Excited

iKON is a South Korean boy band formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, consisting of six members including Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk, and Chanwoo. They released their first album, Welcome Back in 2015, which included the number singles like My Type, Apology, Dumb and Dumber among others. iKON's members are speculated to join the line-up for Mnet's Kingdom. Read on to know more about it.

iKON in talks to join the line-up for Mnet's Kingdom

According to a report by Soompi, on January 22, Mnet officially announced that the boy band iKON is in talks to appear on the show Kingdom and that they are in the middle of fine-tuning the final details. The network added that the rest of the line-up would be announced soon other than iKON, The Boyz, ATEEZ, and Stray Kids very soon and the first broadcast is scheduled to air in April. Mnet also added that following the massive success of Queendom in 2019, they would be launching a male version of the show titled Kingdom.

However, unlike Queendom, the male version of the show kicked off with a preliminary season called Road to Kingdom, in which seven groups competed for the final spot in the Kingdom line-up. The Boyz ended up winning the show and would be a part of Mnet in April. Mnet revealed during the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, that Stray Kids and ATEEZ would be joining the idol competition show as well. Here are a few tweets regarding iKON joining Kingdom and their fans supporting them. While a few Twitter users stated that they are sure of iKON lifting the trophy, others posted about how Stray Kids and iKON would make the show memorable.

iKON join the competition lineup for Mnet's 'Kingdom' + TVXQ to host the show as MCshttps://t.co/K0IjGChCxJ — allkpop (@allkpop) January 22, 2021

period ikon is gonna win — ˗ˏˋ♕ ⁷ˎˊ˗ 이 나라 (@BANGPINKWINKON) January 22, 2021

OMG TVXQ seniors gonna be the MCs? Plus STRAY KIDS is there? Welp Im gonna watch this now🤩😍😍 — Ysa Louiesa Bacay (@xolowesa) January 22, 2021

Stray kids × ikon omggggg its gonna be fireee❤🔥 — A말👈 (@amalsliti17) January 22, 2021

iKON's songs

The South Korean boy band made its debut in the year 2015 and released its first album Welcome Back in two parts, the first one on October 1, and the latter half on November 2. The boy band's first single titled My Type garnered 1.7 million views within 24 hours of being uploaded on Youtube. Their other tracks include Just Another Boy, Climax, Apology, Anthem, Goodbye Road, Freedom, Killing Me among others. iKON's members have released three studio albums, three extended plays, one compilation album, one live album, one single album, and eighteen singles until now.

Image Credits: withikonic official Instagram account

