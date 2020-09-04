Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon Confirmed As Leads In New Drama Penned By 'Kingdom' Writer

After Jun Ji Hyun, makers of Mount Jiri, have confirmed the presence of Joo Ji Hoon in the lead role. The drama which is yet to go on floors will be starring the two as the lead pair in the thriller drama. The representatives of Joo Ji Hoon confirmed his presence through a statement provided to Soompi, a Korean media portal.

Also Read | Somi Now Joins Interscope, International Records Who Is Responsible For BlackPink, IKON

Early in 2020, it was reported that the Ji Hoon was considering the project tentatively titled as Mount Jiri which is penned by Kingdom writers. He was reviewing the offer to star and also looking at scheduling commitments. However, recently he confirmed that he will be essaying the role.

The drama is about a group of people who are in charge of patrol and looking over Mount Jiri. The group of people are headed by Jun Ji Hyun who is essaying the role of Seo Yi Kang. She is the topmost ranger who is well informed as well as street smart. The group then comes across mysterious incidents which are a threat to the area. Joo Ji Hoon is essaying the role of Kang Hyun Jo in the drama. He is someone with a hidden past and history.

The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee who is also responsible for writing the Kingdom series, Sign, Ghost, Three Days, Signal and other such dramas. The reel story is directed by Lee Eung Bok of Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, followed by Mr Sunshine fame. The filming of Mount Jiri is going to start from mid-September as per reports in Soompi. The release is scheduled for next year.

Also Read | Kingdom Cast Season 2: List Of Actors In Netflix's Horror-drama Show

Jun Ji Hyun in 'Kingdom'

Recently Jun Ji Hyun gave an interview to W Korea. During the interview, she spoke about her experience with Kingdom cast and crew. She said that it was difficult to dwell in the role but her filming duration helped in settling into the character. She revealed that the long duration of shoot and schedule was a relief for her. She added that she has been a fan of Kingdom’s writer Kim Eun Hee. The drama writing style of Eun Hee has always amused her. It was an honour for her to work with the crew as per the interview.

Also Read | 'Kingdom' Prequel To Have 'Legend Of The Blue Sea' Actress Jun Ji Hyun In The Lead Role?

Promo Image Credits: Legend of the Blue Sea screen grab and Joo Ji Hoon's Instagram

Also Read | 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Star Kim Soo-hyun's Dramas And Movies To Binge-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.