Somi Now Joins Interscope, International Records Who Is Responsible For BlackPink, IKON

Interscope, the international recording agency has collaborated with young and rising K-pop star Somi. The recording label was credited with BlackPink’s new album How You Like That. As per reports, Interscope has joined hands with The Black Label which is responsible for K-pop's acts like Blackpink, BigBang, iKon and more. It is a subsidiary of YG Entertainment. Somi’s activities outside of Asia will be looked after by Interscope and Universal Music Group.

Somi's journey with Interscope records and The Black Label

19-year-old, Somi was reportedly welcomed with open arms by seniors BlackPink. Somi, on the other hand, supported BlackPink by dancing to a cover of the song How You Like That. BlackPink's Lisa also appeared on Somi’s reality show I am Somi recently. The two acts are reportedly very close to each other.

Somi's look for What You Waiting For

Somi supporting her seniors

Somi is one of the few solo artists in K-pop industry to partner with an international record label. Other artists include BTS, NCT 127, Monsta X, ATEEZ and Twice and G-IDLE. Somi is the only rookie along with big names who has an American partner for promotions.

SomI's songs and international fame

Jeon So-mi, popularly known as Somi, first stepped into the limelight at a very young age. At the age of four the singer, songwriter and performer appeared on a news segment. She continued her stint with several reality shows and it was not until Produce 101 that she catapulted into fame. She was an audience favourite in the show and went on to win the show. She then debuted with the girl group IOI. Jeon So-mi was the centre of the group.

After IOI’s contract was over, she released single tracks with Eric Nam. After her departure from the entertainment agency JYP, she joined The Black Label for her future ventures. Her first single was a song produced by Teddy under the title Birthday. Her recent single What You Waiting For is a peppy track voiced and performed by the idol.

Watch the new track of Somi- What You Waiting For

