Imagine Dragons Songs That You Definitely Need To Add To Your Playlist!

Imagine Dragons is currently one of the best American Pop-Rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada. The band gained popularity and massive fan following after their song Demons was released. The band members consist of lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, lead guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman. Imagine Dragons has won three American Music Awards, nine Billboard Awards, one Grammy Award, one MTV Video Music Award, and one World Music Awards as of yet. Check out their best-written songs that you might have missed.

ALSO READ| Pink Floyd Remix: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason's Sorrow Gets A New Remix In 2019

Best written songs by rock band Imagine Dragons

If you have never known about the rock band Imagine Dragons then here are some songs by the band which would be appreciated by even those who are unaware about rock music.

Whatever it takes (2017)

The fast-paced lyrics of Whatever it takes from the album Evolve encourages you to push your limits and power through whatever you want to achieve ruin your life. The song was released as the part of the album Evolve which has a collection of 11 songs. The lyrics give you a much-needed push and tells you to go in the flow of your adrenaline.

Bad liar (2018)

Bad Liar is a song from Imagine Dragons' fourth studio album titled Origins and showcases a raw and real view of that a tumultuous relationship suffers through. It could be called as an honest review of a bad patch between a couple. Coincidentally the song was co-written by Imagine Dragons lead vocalist Dan Reynolds along with his wife Aja Volkman among others.

Sucker for pain (2016)

The song was featured as one of the single for the soundtracks in the movie Suicide Squad. The song saw a huge collaboration including rappers Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa, Logic and Ty Dolla Sign, X Ambassadors along with Imagine Dragons. The song may have various interpretations with respect to pain and pleasure but for the movie soundtrack, it fits with the Harley Quinn and Joker's relationship.



BIRDS (2019)

The song was Imagine Dragons' fifth single from the album Origins featuring Italian singer Elisa. It was released around June this year and the animated version of the song was released in July. The song depicts the different journies of different people and how they cross paths and even when the moment says that they will last forever but that might not be the case as the free-spirited souls of humans sometimes fly in a different direction.

ALSO READ| Indian Students Sing 'Believer' In Morning Assembly, Imagine Dragons 'love' It

Natural (2018)

The songs Natural, Zero, Machine and Bad Liar were all brilliant songs from the fourth studio album Origin. The song tells about how everybody should maintain their individuality and not lose their soul due to any external factors.

ALSO READ| Pink Floyd: All-time Loved Albums And Songs By The British Rock Band

Recently, the band came into limelight in India when an all-girls choir from Bengaluru's St Charles High School sang the band's song Believer in the school's practice session for the Platinum Jubilee Concert. The video glimpse was originally shared by Elizabeth George who is a teacher from the school. The lead vocalist Dan Reynolds responded on Twitter when he came across the video and Imagine Dragons fans just could not keep calm.

ALSO READ| Rock Band Marks 40 Years Since Tragedy, Plans Announcement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.