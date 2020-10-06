Paris Jackson, Paris Hilton Raise Awareness About The "troubled Teen Industry"

Paris Jackson and Paris Hilton have been raising awareness and speaking about the troubled teen industry. The prominent personalities have shared their personal experiences growing up in the limelight and the effects it had on them. The movement “Breaking Code Silence” has caught the attention of several people who have begun to voice out their opinions as well.

A few days back, Paris Jackson shared an image of Paris Hilton supporting the movement. Recently, she shared a picture of herself, Paris Hilton and Kat Von D and mentioned that they are breaking the silence. The women have begun to raise awareness about the ill effects the industry has had on the teens who work in the industry. Several support pages have been showing their active participation in the movement and thus making people aware of the ongoing situation.

Paris Hilton too has shared numerous posts in which she has discussed these issues openly. Not too long ago, she shared a monochrome picture of herself titled “I See You Survivor” with the words breaking the silence written at the back. She captioned the image mentioning that as traumatized children, one always dreamed that someone would come to save them. However, it wasn't until later they realised that they as adults were their own saviour. Thus, Hilton too hinted at her struggles as a teen in the industry.

A few days back, Paris Jackson shared images of where she spoke of her struggle as a kid in the industry. She uploaded the text on her Instagram stories for her fans and followers. In the stories, Paris Jackson wrote that she had been to a behaviour modification school and had been traumatized with PTSD because of it. She then added that she used to have nightmares and trust issues in the beginning and therefore she understands the struggle Paris Hilton is talking about. She also said that she stands with Hilton in the fight. Further, Paris Jackson remarked that several friends of hers still have been coping with the trauma who also went to similar schools like hers. Thus she too participated in the movement for change.

