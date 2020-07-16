Indian-American Rapper Raja Kumari To Feature In Reimagined Version Of 'One Love'

Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari who has belted songs like Wakhra Swag, Allah Duhai Hai, City Slums, and many more will feature in a reimagined version of One Love. The track will be launched by the members of the Bob Marley family on July 17. As per reports by a media outlet, the reimagines version is being released with an aim to support UNICEF’s work for children affected by Covid-19. The singer reportedly spoke to the media outlet and expressed her excitement regarding the upcoming project.

Raja Kumari to feature in reimagined version of One Love

The 34-year-old singer who is elated to be a part of the project reportedly said that she had a Bob Marley poster on the wall of her room wall since she was a kid. The singer also said that he has influenced her music and art in many ways. Calling it an honour to sing of hos reimagined version, Kumari reportedly said that she is happy to be a part of One Love with so many incredible artists to celebrate the legacy of one of her musical gurus. Apart from this, Kumari was also happy to partner with UNICEF and donate all the proceeds to a charity. The singer even shared a post on Instagram where she expressed her excitement along with a short video about the reimagined track 'One Love'

Not only Raja Kumari, but an array of other stars have also been roped in UNICEF who will feature in this number. To name some are members of the Marley family from Jamaica, Babsy, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Jamaica, Bob Marley Foundation Choir, Jamaica, Natty, singer, Thailand, Patoranking, singer, Nigeria, Mermans Mosengo and many more.

Throwing light on the song and the message it holds, Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley reportedly said that the song One Love was written as a call for global solidarity during the time when the world was divided. So, according to Cedella, this song is a wake-up call for the people to unite with one love and one heart so that they can defeat a virus that has eaten the world slowly. Apart from this, Cedella also revealed that this song also talks about bringing equality in the nation between children belonging from all walks of life so that the world is in peace.

(Image credit: Raja Kumari/ Instagram)

