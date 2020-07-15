Selena Gomez Embarks On Beautiful Journey In 'Past Life' With Trevor Daniel

Recently youth pop icon Selena Gomez teamed up with Trevor Daniel and dropped a brand new video titled Past Life. The music video, which released on July 14, shows the two artists practising social distancing on Instagram Live amidst the ongoing global pandemic. The clip of the music video takes fans on a beautiful journey of various picturesque landscapes around the world. The video also shows shots of the scenic beauty comprising of water, the gorgeous mountains, the desert, and more which is sure to leave fans spellbound.

Selena Gomez drops new music videos with Trevor Daniel

The song starts off with Daniel expressing his views on not being able, to be honest with himself and that is what bothers him much. While Selena’s part croons about her loneliness and sadness which she wants to leave behind and move ahead. The clip

also takes the viewers on a visual journey. Apart from this, Daniel previously released his track Past Life in March, but Gomez later joined him for a remix of the song.

The 27-year-old singer recently shared with Daniel how much the new song resonated with her through an Instagram live chat. In the chat, the singer reportedly said that when she heard the song for the first time, she kind of got connected with it in the first instinct. The singer reportedly said that she loved the fact that the song was kind of a story about all the things that humans tend to hold onto in life. Selena also reportedly said in the video that she was very excited about her vocal experience with Trevor Daniel.

As soon as Selena Gomez shared the song on her Instagram, scores of her fans thronged to the comment section to express their views on the track. One of the users expressed her happiness of watching the song and wrote, “loved it.” Another user who claims to be not a die heart fan of the singer wrote that he was completely mesmerized by the voice of Selena. A third user hailed the two singers in the video and called it “spectacular and amazing.” Another user thanked Selena and Trevor for giving such a beautiful song amid such harsh times.

