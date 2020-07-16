Did You Know Justin Bieber Is The First Artist To Cross 10 Billion Views On Vevo?

Justin Bieber is one of the most successful pop stars working in the industry today. The singer has delivered several hit numbers that have garnered a massive number of likes on YouTube. However, many fans are unaware that Justin Bieber was the first artist to surpass the 10 million views on Vevo. Read on to know more details about the story:

Justin Bieber was the first artist to crack 10 billion views on Vevo

Several popular artists have achieved the milestone of cracking 10 billion views on the American multinational video hosting service, Vevo. But Justin Bieber was the first artist to achieve this feat. The video hosting service had taken to Twitter to announce the news back then. Check out the post shared by Vevo on Twitter:

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Most Memorable Performances At Awards Shows; Check Out

This is huge: @justinbieber just became the first artist to reach 10 BILLION views on @Vevo! #Bieber10BOnVevohttps://t.co/ybT6lszUDm — Vevo (@Vevo) March 24, 2016

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Songs That Dominated No.1 Position On Billboard Chart

The video hosting service said that Justin Bieber managed to garner 10 billion views in a span of over six years. According to Billboard, more than four billion views followed upon the release of his album titled Purpose. Justin Bieber's official video of his smash-hit titled Sorry has garnered over a whopping 3.3 billion views on YouTube to date. His yet another song titled Love Yourself has garnered 1.5 billion views on YouTube to date.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Inspirational Quotes That Can Inspire You To Live Your Dreams

Reportedly, Vevo praised Justin Bieber's feat of becoming successful and bagging the top position on Vevo's chart. According to reports, Justin Bieber managed to bag the top position on Vevo's chart for several weeks. The singer has released several songs on YouTube that have bagged millions and billions of views.

Justin Bieber's breakthrough song released in the year 2010 titled Baby has garnered a whopping 2.2. billion views. His yet another popular number titled What Do You Mean? has earned 2 billion views on YouTube. Some of the other memorable songs of Justin Bieber include Let Me Love You, which has over 884 million views on YouTube. Boyfriend has over 793 million views on YouTube, while Yummy has over 431 million views on YouTube.

Justin Bieber has been a part of several films as well. Some of his most memorable appearances in movies include Men In Black 3, Behaving Badly, and Zoolander 2. The singer is also an avid social media user and has a massive fan following on his social media platforms.

ALSO READ | 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' Premiere Sets YouTube Originals' Viewing Record

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.