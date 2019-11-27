The Debate
The Debate
Is The Weeknd's New Track 'Like Selena' About Selena Gomez? Fans Say 'YES'

The Weeknd registered a new track titled 'Like Selena'. Fans are thinking that the song is about Selena Gomez. He has done similar things earlier too. Read here

THE WEEKND

The Weeknd just dropped his first track of 2019 titled Heartless. This song comes after one year of his last solo My Dear Melancholy EP. This song is a mixture of Abel's signature style and R&B music. Fans are loving it and are expecting a new track to release soon. He also reportedly registered a new name with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) website on November 26, 2019. He has registered the track with the title Like Selena.

Read|  The Weeknd | The Starboy Artist Releases His New Solo Single | Out Now

Is Like Selena about Selena Gomez?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Like every other time, he cleaned his Instagram of all posts and posted this picture by telling about how he is dropping a new song. As his first song is now out, he is teasing his fans for his next song. Fans are convinced that the song is about Selena Gomez. Selena is the ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd and the title about his breakup with her. It is also speculated that Call Out My Name was a song he had written while Gomez was going through a kidney transplant. This part of Call Out My Name, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life, guess I was just another pit stop, ‘til you made up your mind, you just wasted my time” seems like it is about his love for her.

Read|  The Weeknd: List Of The Canadian Singer's Songs With Over 1 Billion Views

Fans are speculating that The Weeknd has written another song for Selena:

Read|  The Weeknd: Pop Singer And Rapper Announces His Upcoming Album 'Chapter 6'

 Read|  The Weeknd: Five Most Viewed Songs Of The Artist | Starboy, The Hills And More

 

 

