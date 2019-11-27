Is The Weeknd's New Track 'Like Selena' About Selena Gomez? Fans Say 'YES'

The Weeknd just dropped his first track of 2019 titled Heartless. This song comes after one year of his last solo My Dear Melancholy EP. This song is a mixture of Abel's signature style and R&B music. Fans are loving it and are expecting a new track to release soon. He also reportedly registered a new name with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) website on November 26, 2019. He has registered the track with the title Like Selena.

Is Like Selena about Selena Gomez?

Like every other time, he cleaned his Instagram of all posts and posted this picture by telling about how he is dropping a new song. As his first song is now out, he is teasing his fans for his next song. Fans are convinced that the song is about Selena Gomez. Selena is the ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd and the title about his breakup with her. It is also speculated that Call Out My Name was a song he had written while Gomez was going through a kidney transplant. This part of Call Out My Name, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life, guess I was just another pit stop, ‘til you made up your mind, you just wasted my time” seems like it is about his love for her.

Fans are speculating that The Weeknd has written another song for Selena:

okay the weeknd apparently just registers a new song that's called like selena and like ??? into it. i need it — yikes (@SM_Creepshow) November 26, 2019

Seriously this is even worse @Drake going after @kanyewest wife @KimKardashian of his song “In My Feelings And he’s afraid of Kanye.

Now @theweeknd going after my real life girlfriend @selenagomez for the song “Like Selena” this is even worse.

Is Abel is afraid of me. — 👑Gavino Bernal👑 (@GavinoBernal) November 26, 2019

.@enews Seriously!! You know if that’s creepy murdering b*tch @theweeknd is trying to releases the song “Like Selena” to get @selenagomez embarrassed, humiliated & hurt. @selenagomez will avoid & ignored that song permanently!!!! I’m not making that up. I mean it.😡 https://t.co/iMSPELxl1y — 👑Gavino Bernal👑 (@GavinoBernal) November 26, 2019

Looks Like The Weeknd Is Releasing a Song About Selena Gomez https://t.co/z3EUyI98V1 — the trendy brain (@thetrendybrain) November 26, 2019

There are some rumors about The Weeknd recorded a song called “Like Selena” and idk if it’s true but I want it — Merve 💘 (@loversinsecret) November 24, 2019

