IU And BTS Singer Suga's Song Titled As 'Eight' Is Finally Out, Read More

IU's most awaited collaboration with the BTS singer Suga is finally out. The fans were very excited about this song and it is finally here. The K-Pop singer IU released her brand new song which is titled as Eight and it features Yoongi. The music video has been released and the music lovers claim that it is refreshing as ever.

The music video of the song starts with IU walking into a dream recording video. With the help of this, she transports herself into fantasy land. K-Pop singer IU's stunning voice in this song is something that the fans loved. The lyrics of the song are telling a story about being a 28-year-old. IU and BTS singer Suga is a perfect fit for the theme of the song as the two of them fall in the same age group and are soon to be 28.

The video of Eight song also features a lovely 2D animation. The video of Eight song juggles between IU and the animated version of IU. Since Yoongi is only collaborating for this song, the BTS singer has delivered an amazing rap in the middle of the song. Even though BTS singer Yoongi's portion is small in the Eight song, Yoongi's fans are still totally loving this song.

Reportedly, a few days back, the BTS leader RM appeared on Suga's Honey Fm. BTS leader RM revealed that he had heard the song The leader of Bangatan Boys (BTS) mentioned that Eight is the perfect song to listen while driving. The leader RM mentioned that he had heard the song and he found it to be really good.

RM also added that it is a song to listen to while driving. While concluding, RM also stated that he thinks that the people will listen to Eight for a long time.

In an interview with a media publication, Suga spoke about the collaboration with IU and said that he likes it. He also said that the production process was smooth which is why there was not much of back-and-forth. Suga also revealed that he wrote the beat and the melody came quickly after that. He further mentioned that after he finished working on it, he listened to the song a lot.

Suga also mentioned that after he finishes working on a song he does not listen to it once it is released. He explained the reason and said that when he listens to the song after it is released, he can only hear the things that could have done better. Suga believes that the moment a song leaves his hands, it belongs to the listeners

Watch the Eight song below

