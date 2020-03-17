Arijit Singh Trends On Twitter As K-pop Singer Asks For Indian Music Recommendations

Recently, Arijit Singh has been trending on Twitter. The soulful singer has not released any new single or song from a movie but he is still seen trending on Twitter. This is happening because of K Pop singer Eric Nam and his fans. K pop singer is very popular all over the world. The singer is the hitmaker of many songs like Congratulations, Love Die Young and Cave Me In. Recently, the actor decided to reach to his Indian fans on Twitter.

Eric Nam recently took to his twitter to ask for some music recommendations of Indian singers and performers. Within hours of him posting this tweet, he has received thousands of responses. He received many recommendations from his Indian fans with the likes of AR Rahman, Benny Dayal, Amit Trivedi to Mohit Chauhan. Surprisingly, one name was found to be the most common in the recommendations that was of Arijit Singh. Many fans of Arijit Singh took to their account to recommend him to Eric Nam with many even sharing the Youtube links in their tweets.

See Eric Nam's tweet here

aight i need some tips from #NamNation in #India - who are some of your favorite Indian singers and performers. — 에릭남 (Eric Nam) (@ericnamofficial) March 17, 2020

Here are some of the fan responses

Arijit Singh ❤💜💙💚💛🧡

He is one of the great singers of all time in India...... pic.twitter.com/K5xzNA9ITx — Dipanjan Saha (@Dipanja05959254) March 17, 2020

ARIJIT SINGH. Here I can be sure. — Nasteaom⁷ (@nasteaom) March 17, 2020

Here’s an artist I want to share with you… Arijit Singh https://t.co/XL9yZ2WYA2 — SUHOLO ON 30TH MARCH (@chenbestdad) March 17, 2020

Even though I'm Europian I think Arijit Singh it's a great singer, I often hear his song fro Bollywood movies. I think you would like his songs — dori. (@dori_jin) March 17, 2020

Arijit Singh: Listen to Laal Ishq (Indian Classical based) or Ghungroo (Western pop based)



Shreya Ghoshal: Listen to Deewani Mastani, or look up any live performance (her pitching is so precise)



AR Rahman: Master composer/songwriter. Listen to the Dil Se or Rockstar soundtrack — alapadma⁷ (@alapadma2) March 17, 2020

