The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Arijit Singh Trends On Twitter As K-pop Singer Asks For Indian Music Recommendations

Music

Indian Singer Arijit Singh gets trending on Twitter as K Pop singer Eric Nam reaches out to his Indian fans asking for Indian music recommendations. Read more

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arijit Singh

Recently, Arijit Singh has been trending on Twitter. The soulful singer has not released any new single or song from a movie but he is still seen trending on Twitter. This is happening because of K Pop singer Eric Nam and his fans. K pop singer is very popular all over the world. The singer is the hitmaker of many songs like Congratulations, Love Die Young and Cave Me In. Recently, the actor decided to reach to his Indian fans on Twitter.

Also Read | Indian On Coronavirus-hit Ship Thanks Arijit Singh For Bringing Hope Through His Songs

Also Read | Arijit Singh Splurges A Massive ₹9.1 Crore In Mumbai For THIS Reason? Know Details

Eric Nam recently took to his twitter to ask for some music recommendations of Indian singers and performers. Within hours of him posting this tweet, he has received thousands of responses. He received many recommendations from his Indian fans with the likes of AR Rahman, Benny Dayal, Amit Trivedi to Mohit Chauhan. Surprisingly, one name was found to be the most common in the recommendations that was of Arijit Singh. Many fans of Arijit Singh took to their account to recommend him to Eric Nam with many even sharing the Youtube links in their tweets.

Also Read | Arijit Singh's 'Shayad' To Sachet Tandon's 'Humraah': Romantic Songs Released In 2020

Also Read | Love Aaj Kal's Latest Song 'Shayad' In Arijit Singh's Soulful Voice Is Out Now!

See Eric Nam's tweet here

Here are some of the fan responses

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN BREAKS SILENCE ON PAK
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19