J Balvin To Headline A Party In Fortnite On The Eve Of Halloween? Read Details

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin has some interesting news for his fans and music lovers. According to reports, singer J Balvin is all set to headline a party in Fortnite, which will be simulcast on the Epic-owned Houseparty social app, on the eve of Halloween. The singer recently released a statement where he spoke about the concert and much more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, J Balvin in a statement that he is always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so supportive of his career and music. He also said that is it because of his fans he can gain exposure to future fans. Collaborating with Fortnite, the singer that it is an out of the world way to perform a concert in 2020."

Head of global partnerships at Epic Games, Nate Nanzer also revealed in the statement that the concert is going to be super special, and nothing like users or audiences have seen so far. Nate also added that J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is endless. He added that he is honoured to work with J Balvin and bring the music to fans worldwide.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dubbed Fortnitemares, the event — which will take place annually — will feature new gameplay and in-game rewards. It is also reported that the Colombian artist will appear at 6 p.m. using cross-reality technology on the Party Royale stage. On Oct. 31, PT will perform his hits, including the new single 'La Luz' featuring Panamanian singer Sech.

J Balvin: About the artist

According to a report in the Billboard Magazine, it is said that throughout his career, J Balvin won five Billboard Latin Music Awards. He also won Latin Grammy Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and four Latin American Music Awards. He's been nominated for a two-time Grammy Award. Balvin is also the first Latino to feature in music festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza. J Balvin was born into a middle-class family in Medellín, Colombia, in 1985, and moved to the USA when he was just 17.

