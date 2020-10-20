Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Leaked; Learn More About The Challenges Here

Fortnite undergoes leaks on a daily basis. From skins to game modes to challenges, everything is leaked for Fortnite. The most recent leaked Fortnite has suffered is for the Fortnite Week 9 challenges. Fortnite Week 8 challenges have come to an end and it's time to move on to Week 9. Players still have to complete their battle pass for season 4 to unlock all the bonuses and rewards on all the tiers and Fortnite Week 9 Challenges are one of the best ways to do that.

Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Leaked

Some players have already reached tier 100 in their battle pass. Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is heading towards an end and for the players that haven't reached tier 100, these weekly challenges are the best ways to move up the tiers. Even if the players have reached tier 100 already, there are still some cool new things to unlock in the battle pass, so these players can look forward to the Fortnite Week 9 challenges too. Here are the leaked Fortnite Week 9 Challenges:

There's a slight chance that 14.40 might be coming next week .. especially that 3 of the Week 9 challenges are placeholders.



Via:@XTigerHyperX pic.twitter.com/nspzTHv9Wf — Boat-Fortnite Leaks ⛏🎃 (@Boat_Leaks) October 15, 2020

Search chests at Holly Hedges: 7

This is a simple challenge, players need to head over to this POI and look for 7 chests and loot them.

Eliminate opponents in Slurpy Swamp: 3

This challenge isn't that hard either. Players need to land at Slurpy Swamp and eliminate 3 opponents while being there to complete the challenge.

Collect rings in the air at Steamy Stacks: 1

Again a simple challenge, Players need to look for rings at Steamy Stacks and collect them.

Use Silver Surfers Board in a match: 1

Although this challenge is that hard either, players just need to use Silver Surfer's ability in the game, however, getting hold of this ability can be a difficult task

Land at Sharky Shell and get into the Top 25: 1

This is a difficult challenge, players need to land at Sharky Shell POI and last till only 25 players are left in the game. This can be difficult as this isn't one of the best POIs in the game and players usually avoid this location

[PH] Placeholder: 1

Still waiting on more information

[PH] Placeholder: 1

Still waiting on more information

Deal damage to enemies in Sweaty Sands: 500

This challenge needs the player to deal 500 damage at the Sweaty Sands POI.

All challenges will provide 25,000 XP a pop. If the players complete all the Week 9 challenges, they can obtain a massive 200,000 XP in the game.

When do Fortnite Challenge come out?

Fortnite Week 9 challenges are set to come to the game on October 22nd, 2020. These challenges will provide the player with a chance to amass some XP and unlock some really cool cosmetic rewards in the game.

