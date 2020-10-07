What Is The J Balvin Meal? Find Out How Much Does It Cost

After rapper Travis Scott’s successful partnership with McDonald's, the Reggaeton star J Balvin is partnering with the fast-food company for a promotional meal deal. José Álvaro Osorio Balvín is one of the most well-known artists in America. The Latin singer has collaborated with artists of the likes of Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Bad Bunny. Read on to know more about his partnership with McDonald's.

What is J Balvin Meal?

J Balvin took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 6 to announce his new partnership. The singer has been making many promotional posts on his social media handles ever since. The “J Balvin Meal” looks scrumptious. It includes a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The deal starts Monday and runs through November 1. McDonald's announced on its official website that, unfortunately for the J Balvin fans outside of the United States, the meal will only be available in the States and will be available for a whole month.

How much is the J Balvin Meal?

The price of the J Balvin meal varies by location, but fans can order it via the McDonald’s app and they will get the McFlurry for free. In one of the stories posted by the singer, it could be seen that the bill for the J Balvin Meal takeout is 10 dollars. However, a report on vulture.com suggests that it costs $20 while the Travis Scott meal only cost $6 dollars.

A report on today.com suggests that this the second time since 1992 that the fast-food giant, McDonald's has partnered with a celebrity and named a meal after them. In 1992, their first partnership was with NBA superstar Michael Jordan during the height of the Chicago Bulls hype. The company had released the Travis Scott Meal earlier in the month of September.

J Balvin: About the artist

A report on Billboard Magazine suggests that throughout his career, Balvin has won five Billboard Latin Music Awards. He has also won Latin Grammy Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and four Latin American Music Awards. He is also a two time Grammy Award nominee. Moreover, Balvin is also the first Latino to headline musical events such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Lollapalooza. J Balvin was born into a middle-class family in Medellín, Colombia in 1985 and had moved to the USA when he was only 17.

