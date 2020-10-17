Fortnite Week 8 XP Coin Locations: Where Are All Coins Located?

Fortnite is currently in the midst of an ongoing Marvel season which has experienced a surge in players from around the world. To make the game more exciting, players are being given a chance to collect major XP with the weekly challenges. For the Fortnite season challenges, single players can earn up to 25,000 XP, whereas players in the team format can earn up to 50,000 XP when the game is completed. Read below to know how to collect the extra XP on Fortnite -

Also read: Fortnite leaks suggest new skins for Fortnitemares 2020, the game's Halloween event

Fortnite week 8 XP coins

For Fortnite week 8 challenges, players have to go past six different quests. The Fortnite v14.30 update was released early on this week which started off another secret challenge/quest which players can complete in order to get their hand son extra XP. The new secret week 8 challenge has been deemed as 'Most Wanted' and can provide up to 10,000 XP. Yes, the XP gain is significantly low this week.

How to complete the challenges?

The latest secret quest is not difficult to follow for longtime players as they know their way around the map. All players need to do for the secret quest is to find the locations which have the Gnome sprays surrounding the map. One of the Gnome sprays can be found at the Catty Corner, at the south of the island. The second one will be available in the east of Slurpy Swamp. Whereas, the last spray can be found at the Coral Castle.

Image courtesy - Fortnite official website

Also read: Fortnite introduces their new game mode called Rally Royale: Know more about this new mode

This is by far the easiest quest curated by Fortnite in this season. Players need to only visit one location out of the three Gnone Sprayed areas in order to win 10,000 XP. Though it is the least amount of XP rewarded to the players amid the ongoing weekly challenges, it is also the least amount of work which players need to put in to get the XP.

Also read: What is rift in Fortnite? How to drive car or truck through rift challenge?

All XP coin locations consisting of four green XP cons, three blue coins, and two purple are present on the map. All of the coins are located at the Marvel-themed locations. These locations are the Stark Industries, Misty Meadows, and Slurp Swamp, respectively.

Also read: Fortnite Week 8 challenges leaked: When will the Week 8 challenges come out in Fortnite?