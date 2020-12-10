J.Cole Celebrates 6th Anniversary Of Album '2014 Forest Hill Drive', Drops 'Fire Squad'

On December 9, 2020, J.Cole dropped his newest track Fire Squad video to celebrate six years of his 2014 album. J Cole's songs gained popularity owing to the conscious, vulnerable and dominant nature of the lyrics that he himself composes. In the same light, the Forest Hill Drive songs won a lot of hearts and earned the rapper a lot of fans and followers. Being the founder and owner of Dreamville Records, J.Cole posted the update about the Fire Squad video on the company's official Twitter handle. Here's the tweet that notified the rapper's followers about the new track being released to celebrate the success of the Forest Hill Drive songs.

Dreamville Records' Twitter Update

A bunch of @JColeNC videos got deleted way back and today were getting them all back up. And because it’s the anniversary #FHD heres the world premiere of the never before released video for ‘Fire Squad’ 🔥🔥🔥 Happy Holidays! https://t.co/103ttJ79Hh pic.twitter.com/MDJgOwjZH2 — Dreamville (@Dreamville) December 9, 2020

In the Tweet shared by Dreamville's official Twitter handle, the message started with a notification about the deletion of some of J Cole's songs, which the team is currently working on retrieving. Following that was the information on the anniversary of the Forest Hill Drive, their 2014 album. Towards the final information added in the Tweet, the company notified the followers about the world premiere of J. Cole's newest song Fire Squad. The team added a holiday greeting at the end, and also attached the YouTube link to the Fire Squad video. According to Uproxx.com, the posted update came as a sort of relief to disappointed followers who were told that there would be a delay in the release of the rapper's upcoming album.

Fire Squad Video

In the world premiere of the song Fire Squad, a young girl is seen playing the game of chess with an old man. She addresses a word of caution to the elder of "men who call themselves 'Kings'", opining that anyone who proclaims being a 'King' is only "craving for power" and is in reality just "a coward afraid of death". J. Cole adds emphasis to the girl's warning with his lyrics that say "We all Kings", and "King of ourselves first and foremost". The video presently has more than 3,50 thousand views and 53 thousand likes. The fans who awaited the release of the video expressed their enthusiasm and appreciation through the encouraging comments on the YouTube video. They even mused about the possibility of waiting for six years being a strategy previously planned by the rapper, as one of the lines in the song goes like "even if I rap about the future I be reminiscing".

J.Cole on the Professional Front

Reportedly, J.Cole is busy with his upcoming sixth album, The Fall Off. He had planned to release the sixth album on December 9, which seemingly got delayed because of the pandemic, and left the fans in low spirits. The album is now rumoured to be off-the-rack, as notified by Dreamville Records' co-founder Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad.

