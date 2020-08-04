Did J Cole Play College Basketball? American Rapper's NBA Connection Lands Pistons Trial

Detroit Pistons, who endured one of their most disappointing campaigns in the NBA this season, have seemingly offered American rapper J Cole a tryout ahead of next seasons. Pistons jumped on the opportunity after rapper Master P speaking to TMZ informed them that J Cole was training for the NBA. Cole had previously revealed that he had given up on his dream to play basketball to become a rap star instead. So did J Cole play college basketball? Here's a look at the J Cole basketball stats, J Cole Basketball career and the J Cole Pistons trial.

Did J Cole play college basketball? J Cole basketball career

Jermaine Lamarr Cole, professionally known as J Cole has publicly spoken on his affinity towards basketball during his youth. J Cole was a walk-on player at St. John’s University, a Division I Men’s Basketball program but never showed up after pursuing his career in music. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2013, speaking on the subject of J Cole basketball career, the rapper said that he thought he was better than his ability and lamented the lack of a male figure around to show him how to actually play.

According to Michael Broadhurst, head coach, varsity basketball, Terry Sanford High School, J Cole did not make the team in his freshman year so decided to become the team manager. J Cole practised a thousand shots a day, sprints, minute drills, one-on-one full court with the A.B. Lehmann on the team, every day, literally, for the entire school year and the entire summer. J Cole made way into the team next year and was a valuable asset to the team. Cole admits in his Sports Illustrated interview that he wasn't the star player, but his growth was so quick that he should have been at least been on the bench at a D-I school.

J Cole Pistons trial

.@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons.



Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville https://t.co/6K24xaI28b pic.twitter.com/GYuG5LvqDE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2020

So did J cole play college basketball? Yes, he did. But his NBA Dreams never kicked off and he focused on making a career in music during his time at the St John's University. Basketball, however, continues to be one of his great interest and many of his songs bear reference to the fact. The 35-year-old is training to be an NBA player and is serious about the pursuit. COle contacted fellow rapper Master P, who switched from music to basketball in the 90s. Master P signed contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the 1990s according to Mitchell Peters of Billboard. Master P and J. Cole also combined for a Puma commercial recently that seems to suggest the latter is looking to make the NBA and Pistons have now offered him a chance to fulfil his NBA dream whenever he is ready.

J Cole NBA connection

J Cole and the NBA have had a long association. The rapper famously featured in the 2012 NBA All-Star Celebrity game featuring in the East team coached by NBA star Dwight Howard. Along with J Cole, fellow celebrities Kevin Hart, Alfred Duncan featured on the team which defeated the West 86-54 coached by Kevin Durant. The West team featured the likes of Javier Colon, Ne-Yo and Jesse Williams.

(Image Credit: nba.com)