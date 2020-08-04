Steph Curry Wakes Up In NBA's Orlando? Warriors Star Jokes About Dreaming Of NBA Bubble

Golden State Warriors, 15-50, were one of the eight teams to not be invited for NBA's restart in Orlando. While the 22 teams are busy vying for places in the NBA playoffs, the Warriors are busy planning their course for the upcoming season. However, Warriors star Steph Curry is apparently craving to play basketball inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Steph Curry dreaming about NBA bubble?

The 32-year-old recently shared a short clip to Instagram where he joked about waking up in the Orlando Bubble. The video shows Steph Curry sleeping in his bed while his wife, Ayesha Curry, was trying to wake the 3-time NBA champion up. Steph wakes up with a surprising look in his face as he scanned his surroundings to get an idea of his location. He captioned his post: "Got me…waking up thinking I’m in Orlando."

The NBA season, which had been suspended since March 11, resumed inside the bubble on July 30. Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games before the league proceeds with the playoffs. Steph Curry welcomed his fellow peers to the game via a tweet last week:

I love every one of my @NBA brothers out there! Welcome back.. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 31, 2020

As mentioned above, the Warriors ended their season with a dismal 15-50 record. Before the season was suspended, the Warriors had the worst record in the league. Injuries had largely derailed the team's 2019/20 season. The 2018/19 NBA finalists, lost Curry to an injury during the early phase of the season. His strike partner, Klay Thompson was also ruled out for the season after he picked up an injury during last year's NBA finals against Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant leaving for the Brooklyn Nets also hurt the Warriors options in the roster. Without the players, head coach Steve Kerr failed to marshall his side, leading to an underwhelming season.

The Warriors will now be bracing for an extended offseason. With majority of the teams busy in the NBA bubble, the Warriors will likely be looking to rally together and make the necessary additions to their roster in order to start competing for the top honours again. With a high guaranteed pick in the upcoming NBA draft and stars like Klay and Steph returning to full fitness, the Warriors could potentially be the team to watch out for next season.

(Image Credits: Steph Curry Instagram Handle)