Detroit Pistons Set To Invite rapper J. Cole For An NBA Tryout Following Master P Comments

Following a torrid season in the NBA, Eastern Conference side Detroit Pistons are planning to invite rapper J. Cole for a shock tryout. The J.Cole NBA tryout invite was made official by the Detroit Pistons on their Twitter account. The tweet by the Detroit Pistons came after American rapper and former basketball player Master P told reporters that J. Cole is training to become an NBA star and is serious about the pursuit.

.@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons.



Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville https://t.co/6K24xaI28b pic.twitter.com/GYuG5LvqDE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2020

Detroit Pistons offer J. Cole NBA tryout

Earlier today, the official Twitter account for Detroit Pistons tweeted at J. Cole, seemingly offering the 35-year-old a tryout for the team whenever he's ready. The tweet also included an image showing J. Cole's name on the back of an NBA jersey, in the white colours of the Pistons. In July, Cole wrote an essay for The Players' Tribune explaining that he had given up on his dream to play basketball to become a rap star instead. However, it remains to be seen whether or not J. Cole's dream turns into a reality with the Pistons offering him a tryout. The Pistons went 20-46 this season, enduring one of their most disappointing campaigns in the NBA.

J. Cole basketball highlights: Master P on J.Cole training for NBA

On Friday, rapper Master P spoke to TMZ and informed reporters about J. Cole training for the NBA. Master P made the transition from rap to the NBA during the 1998 and 1999 pre-seasons. Master P signed contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors but never played in the NBA regular season. J. Cole had called up Master P on advice to make it on the NBA roster.

Master P says J. Cole is considering trying to earn an NBA contract 👀



“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like, ‘You know, big dog, you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?’”



(via @TMZ_Sports | 📹 @Cbrickley603) pic.twitter.com/z9eNhXT35u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2020

The 53-year-old revealed that J. Cole has been busy in the gym, training to keep his body in shape as well as shooting hoops but the journey to get an NBA jersey isn't easy. Master P and J. Cole also recently combined for a Puma commercial that seemed to suggest the latter is looking to make it as an NBA star. J.Cole did eventually step onto an NBA court back in 2012 when he made an appearance in an All-Star Celebrity Game. Here's the clip of J. Cole hinting a possible transition from rap to the NBA:

Image Credits - J. Cole Youtube / Detroit Pistons Twitter