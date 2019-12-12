Lewis Hamilton Refutes Rumours About Him Crashing Valentino Rossi's MotoGP Bike

After wrapping up his sixth world championship, Lewis Hamilton is currently enjoying his break from the Formula 1 circuit. However, the British driver couldn’t keep himself away from news. A report emerged that spoke about Hamilton crashing MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi's bike at an event. There has been no official news about the promotional event. However, La Republica is reporting that may be because Hamilton crashed Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike.

Lewi Hamilton crashes Valentino Rossi's MotoGP bike

According to a report emerging from Italian daily La Republica, Hamilton and Rossi hit the racing track for a promotional event organised by a mutual sponsor. The superstars of motor racing world swapped their vehicles at Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Valencia, Spain on Monday. The report stated that Hamilton crashed Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike.

This is not the first time that Hamilton has had a feel of MotoGP. It was exactly a year ago that he completed some testing on a Yamaha R1M Superbike at Jerez.

The report also mentioned that the event took place for almost eight hours and both the drivers were ‘as happy as children’. Neither Mercedes nor Yamaha have released any official details about the day, but Hamilton has played down crash rumours with a brief update on Instagram. He said that Valentino and he had a great day and there was no trouble caused. He also referred to the experience as 'epic'.

Hamilton spilt the beans regarding the event at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last Sunday. He had said that he was going out with Valentino next week, about which he was little bit nervous.