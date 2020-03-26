Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah Sizzle In Bengali-Punjabi Fusion Song 'Genda Phool'; Watch

A music video featuring actor Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah was released on March 26. The song, titled Genda Phool, is composed by Badshah and is also sung by the rapper and Payal Dev. The track hit the internet at noon. Genda Phool is reportedly a fusion track that mixes folk music with urban sounds. Here's the video.

Check out the video here:

Genda Phool directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli also marks the debut of Badshah as an actor. The video of the song opens with Badshah entering a Bengali festival venue, where he spots Jacqueline Fernandez dancing. Thereafter singer Payal Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Badshah dance together to the tunes of Genda Pool.

In a recent interview, Badshah had revealed that the song his attempt to offer the audiences something new and exciting. The song released a few hours ago has already clocked half a million views on YouTube.

What's next for Jacqueline Fernandez?

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack. The movie, starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead, is reported to be an action-thriller inspired by real-life events. The upcomer is slated to hit the marquee on August 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, some media reports claim that Jacqueline Fernandez will make her Telugu debut alongside Pawan Kalyan. Although no official announcement has been made on the same but reports state that she will be seen in a pivotal role in PSPK 27 (tentative title). The movie reportedly will also feature Arjun Rampal in the role of an antagonist.

