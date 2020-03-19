Jacqueline Fernandez To Launch Her Own Production House And Chat Show? Read Details

After getting mixed reactions from fans for the music video Mere Agne Mein, Jacqueline Fernandez will reportedly turn a producer soon. The diva will also soon feature in the South Indian film industry in a profound project with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan. As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez is not happy with the kind of projects that she has been approached with lately.

Hence, the Kick actor has reportedly decided to take things in her own hands. The report further states that Jacqueline Fernandez will be launching her own production house soon. The first movie produced by her will feature Jacqueline herself in the lead role. However, other actors will also be approached in the times to come.

The report further suggests that along with launching her own production house, Jacqueline Fernandez will start her own chat show. The chat show will be in English and will reportedly feature Jacqueline’s friends as guests from the industry. The guests will speak about their journey in the Hindi film industry.

Many Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others have their own talk shows. Hence, Jacqueline Fernandez will reportedly ensure that her talk show is different from the rest. The diva will make sure to give something new to the audiences with her chat show. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez last featured in a music video alongside Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz. The song received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Have a look at it here:

