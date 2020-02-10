The Debate
Ranveer Singh's Filmi Connection That We Bet You Did Not Know About

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh might consider himself to be an outsider in Tinsel town but it turns out that is not the case. Read on to know what is his filmi connection.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is reportedly deemed as a self-made actor in Bollywood with no connections in the industry. While this may be true to some extent, the actor does have some filmi connection. Ranveer Singh is reportedly the cousin of Sonam Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh's filmi connection

Ranveer Singh, who is currently gearing up for '83, does have a familial connection to Tinsel town. The actor is reportedly the second cousin of Sonam Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor’s maternal grandmother and Ranveer Singh’s paternal grandfather are siblings. Hence, Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor and Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani are first cousins making the two Bollywood actors second cousins.

However, this piece of information was not known to many until Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, made a controversial tweet announcing Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor’s familial connection to the world. Rangoli had even made controversial remarks about Ranveer Singh reportedly calling himself an outsider. She had retweeted a netizen’s post which showed a picture of Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor attending Sonam’s birthday party.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Has A No BTS Clause In His Contract - Here's Why

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh, Says His Connections Helped Him In Bollywood

There are also rumours that Ranveer Singh’s father had paid ₹10 crores to Yash Raj Films to cast Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat which was his debut movie. Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ranveer’s father, is reportedly a businessman. But did he turn a producer for his son? This controversy has never been discussed much and no official statement has ever been given by anyone. But if this is true, then Ranveer Singh might also have a producer father, further cementing his filmi connection to Bollywood.

Also Read: Men In Pink Brigade Has Bollywood Stars Like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra And More

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Shares Adorable Throwback Photo For His 'marshmallow' Deepika's Birthday

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram

 

 

Published:
