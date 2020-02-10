Ranveer Singh's Filmi Connection That We Bet You Did Not Know About

Ranveer Singh is reportedly deemed as a self-made actor in Bollywood with no connections in the industry. While this may be true to some extent, the actor does have some filmi connection. Ranveer Singh is reportedly the cousin of Sonam Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh's filmi connection

Ranveer Singh, who is currently gearing up for '83, does have a familial connection to Tinsel town. The actor is reportedly the second cousin of Sonam Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor’s maternal grandmother and Ranveer Singh’s paternal grandfather are siblings. Hence, Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor and Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani are first cousins making the two Bollywood actors second cousins.

However, this piece of information was not known to many until Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, made a controversial tweet announcing Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor’s familial connection to the world. Rangoli had even made controversial remarks about Ranveer Singh reportedly calling himself an outsider. She had retweeted a netizen’s post which showed a picture of Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor attending Sonam’s birthday party.

People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don't qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can't speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly...(contd)

(Contd)... because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion , let's empower the underprivileged 🙏

There are also rumours that Ranveer Singh’s father had paid ₹10 crores to Yash Raj Films to cast Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat which was his debut movie. Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ranveer’s father, is reportedly a businessman. But did he turn a producer for his son? This controversy has never been discussed much and no official statement has ever been given by anyone. But if this is true, then Ranveer Singh might also have a producer father, further cementing his filmi connection to Bollywood.

