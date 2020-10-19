Jason Derulo Excludes BTS In 'Savage Love' Success Party Post; Enraged Fans Trend Hashtag

Jason Derulo is a popular American dancer, singer and a songwriter. He has been in the news recently for his latest song Savage Love and more importantly for the backlash he had to face when he left out BTS in his success party post. It all started when Jason Derulo had posted a video of the success party of ‘Savage Love’ and forgot to pay credits to the BTS Army in the post. It is then when the fans got enraged and started a trend #jasonderlueisoverparty.

Jason Derulo is over party

Jason Derulo’s Savage Love has been trending on #1 on the Billboard chart and he recently took to his social media handle and shared a video clip of his success party. He had collaborated with BTS and received over 58 million views on the song in two weeks while the original song could only generate around 48 million views in 3 months.

Singer Jason Derulo’s song, Savage Love was released in July 2020 with Jawsh 685 and recently came up with its second version featuring Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope. When the second version received immense popularity within a few days, Jason took to his social media handle and shared glimpses of its success party but did not mention BTS in his post. Many of his fans called him out for not mentioning the BTS members which led to the hashtag #jasonderlueisoverparty on Twitter. Many of the enraged fans took to Twitter and trended this hashtag and shared how the song has reached to number one because of BTS while one of them even backlash at Jason for using BTS. Though in the later post, Jason Derulo did mention BTS in his post. See the post along with the fans response to the original post.

Wish @BTS_twt @jawsh_685 was here for the celebration! We did it! #1 on billboard chart! Savage Love pic.twitter.com/w6x2IFfLvw — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) October 19, 2020

Jason Derulo literally admitted to using BTS. I been knew he was fake the first time he asked for 10M likes on his TikTok with BTS. Hopefully y'all can see it now. #JasonDeruloIsOverParty #JasonDeruloIsCancelled

#BringDynamiteBackto#1 pic.twitter.com/YtEFFk1JUI — ᴮᴱMy Hopeᴬᴸᴮᵁᴹ (@MyJHope13) October 19, 2020

hi jason derulo @jasonderulo don't you know how to say thank you? without bangtan and army your songs will not be position 1 on the billboard hot 100! #JasonDeruloIsOverParty #jasonderuloiscancelled pic.twitter.com/fB9k8Cajmc — 피라 (@shafira_evania) October 19, 2020

You cannot even enter the chart forget topping if it weren't for @BTS_twt...

We Army cancel you jason dude...

I think you would be soon celeberating the first artist being cicked out of the chart so fast #JasonDeruloIsOverParty — Arooj🍁 (@littlejoyibnida) October 19, 2020

Jason Derulo’s songs

The American artist has released a couple of albums along with 47 singles and 37 music videos. While he is a talented singer, he has also written songs for many other established artists namely Pitbull, Lil Wayne, Pleasure P and Cassie. Some of his finest includes Don't Wanna Go Home, Ridin Solo, Whatcha Single, Fight For You, Breathing, The Other Side, Wiggle, Talk Dirty, Want To Want Me, etc.

Image Source- BTS Official & Jason Derulo Instagram

