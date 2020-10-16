K-pop Sensation 'BTS' Chose Incheon Airport For BBMA 2020 Performance For THIS Reason

The iconic K-pop boy band of the ‘Bangtan Boys,’ popularly known as ‘BTS,’ performed at the ‘Billboard Music Awards 2020’ and gave a spectacular performance, to say the least. The band chose the biggest airport in South Korea, Incheon International Airport to do so. The fans of the band, who also call themselves an ‘Army,’ were in absolute awe of their amazing performance but also in shock about their choice of location. Turns out that the reason behind it was that they wanted to assure their fans that the world would reconnect soon even though the coronavirus pandemic has currently disconnected us all.

Also Read: BTS' Net Worth Set To Soar As Shares Of Their Label Big Hit Doubles Its IPO Price

‘BTS’ at ‘BBMA 2020’

The ‘Bangtan Boys’ performed their song ‘Dynamite’ at ‘BBMA 2020’ along with a live band. ‘BTS’ performance at ‘Billboard Music Awards 2020’ was a magnificent one to watch. Fans and viewers were beyond amazed by it. However, nobody expected them to have chosen the Incheon International Airport as the location for their performance at the awards show.

It left the audience in shock when they realised it was being held at the Incheon International Airport. So needless to say, this choice of location did not take too long to become a topic of conversation among fans. Although initially there was no revelation as to why they took such a decision, ‘Big Hits Entertainment’ just revealed the reason and thought behind it.

Also Read: BTS' Army Member Says "Its Jimin's B'day But I Feel Like I Am The One Who Got The Gift"

A warm intent behind a major decision

‘Big Hits Entertainment’ reportedly expressed that ‘BTS’ wanted to convey their hope that the disconnection in the world that the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus seems to have caused, will be restored. This act was almost like a symbol of belief and hope that the world will reconnect soon. They intended to bring people together from all over the world despite the distance that physically separates them.

Also Read: BTS' Jungkook's Link-ups And A Close Look At His Dating History; Read Here

‘BTS’ at ‘BBMA 2020’

The band performed their song ‘Dynamite’ wearing red suits. The boy band was looking majestic as usual and stunned everyone with their performance. It is believed that the airport authorities were extremely supportive of their choice to perform at the airport for the awards show. ‘BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ performance is sure to have not only captured the eyes and ears of the audience but probably also managed to make a place in their hearts.

Also Read: BBMAs 2020: BTS' Performance On 'Dynamite' With Live Band 'blew Fans Away'; Watch

‘BTS’ at ‘BBMA 2020’ again proved their capability to turn a musical performance into a magnificent experience for the audience. The band is known for its breathtaking musical shows and great musical talent. BTS also won the ‘Top Social Artist Award’ at the ‘BBMA 2020’ for the fourth time in a row.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.