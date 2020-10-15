BTS Army Reacts After 'Dynamite' Singers Win BBMAs Social Artist Award 4 Times In A Row

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 also known as the BBMAs was held yesterday on October 14, 2020. The reputed music ceremony was conducted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, however this time there was no live audience. BTS, the popular Korean pop band, who was nominated for two awards went on to win the Social Artist award this year. However, the Duo/Group award for which BTS was nominated went on to The Jonas Brothers.

While the fans were critical about BTS losing the Group award, but still they were extremely happy about the Dynamite singers winning the acclaimed Social Artist award. This is the fourth time that BTS has won the Social Artist award, that too consecutively. Read on to how the fans are reacting after their favourite pop band group won the Social Artist award.

Fan reactions on BTS at Billboard 2020 Music Awards

On October 14, at the Billboard Music Awards 2020, the K-pop band BTS beat EXO, GOT7, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, to bag the "Social Artist" award. This is the fourth consecutive time that BTS won the award with their first win being in the year 2017.

During their acceptance speech this year, the K-pop band not only spoke in English but also shared their heartfelt gratitude to their loyal BTS ARMY. Fans were seen tweeting about how BTS won 4 years in a row while many fans also shared their displeasure at their favourite pop band not winning the Best Group Award at the BBMAs 2020.

Congratulations BTS for winning bbma for TS50 again in 2020 🏆🎉



TOP SOCIAL ARTIST 4 YEARS IN A ROW NOW! 💜 pic.twitter.com/kr10Jg8k8J — ᴮᴱm ً⁷ ᴱⁿ⁻ HEESEUNG DAY!! (@wntrminsuga) October 15, 2020

BBMA’s INTERVIEW

THERE LOVE FOR ARMY IS ALWAYS SPECIAL...

THIS TIME THEY ALL SPOKE IN ENGLISH SO THAT ALL INTERNATIONAL ARMIES CAN UNDERSTAND...

THEY ARE TRULY WORKING HARD FOR US ... #BBMAs #BBMAS2020 #ARMY #BTS #BTSxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/fKJqvoq76G — park.jiminfangirl (@btsaarmy12) October 13, 2020

Congratulations, everyone! You did great! We are so proud of you! 사랑해! 보라해!! 💜💜💜 — 🍂ᴮᴱ ✨ 𝜐𝑎𝑛𝑖 ⁷✨🐋 🍂 (@SilverMoon28) October 15, 2020

우리의 행복을 위해 열심히 노력 해주신 분들께 감사드립니다. 우리는 당신을 너무 사랑합니다 당신은 상을받을 자격이 있습니다. 우리는 항상 당신과 함께 🇰🇷🇸🇦💜.



Thank you to those who worked hard for our happiness. We love you so much You deserve the award. We are always with you 💜 — SNA 🇰🇷. (@1998se_) October 15, 2020

everland - agt 2020

national museum of korea - dear class 2020

gyeongbokgung palace - bts week

incheon airport - bbmas 2020



THEY WILL BE PERFORMING IN MARS FOR GRAMMYS. MARK MY WORDS!! pic.twitter.com/UbypN2DrDp — ًᴮᴱsen⁷ is ia 𐤀 (@sugatradamus) October 15, 2020

the only glow up that matters 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/5xHmS2IKOj — ًᴮᴱsen⁷ is ia 𐤀 (@sugatradamus) October 15, 2020

BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS BTS LEGENDS pic.twitter.com/JZpG1argyM — ᴮᴱ ᴀᴠʀiʟ¹³₇ (@btsargento) October 15, 2020

me scrolling through my phone whilst BBMA plays in the backround and i suddenly hear “BTS” pic.twitter.com/4IAKUvofsf — kells⁷❀ (@lvrggukie) October 15, 2020

BTS at Billboard 2020 (BBMAs 2020)

Rapper J-Hope began the speech and said, "Thank you ARMY for giving us this award four years in a row," while RM added, "We think this award is a living proof that no matter where we are, ARMY and BTS stay so close and connected as always".

Further, Suga stated, "It's a collaboration of our special connection," while V concluded, "Big thanks to you again ARMY and Billboard Music Awards". The past few days have been quite active for the BTS in the media, with their recent virtual concert called Map Of The Soul ON:E., then BTS' Park Jimin's birthday on October 13th and now their Billboard Music Awards 2020 win on October 14th.

