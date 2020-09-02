Jass Manak’s Songs That Have Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube; See List

Jass Manak is a very popular and celebrated Indian Punjabi singer and songwriter. The artist is majorly known for his commercially successful songs like Prada, Suit Punjabi, Lehanga, Viah, Boss and many more. Here are Jass Manak’s songs that have crossed 100 million views on the digital platform YouTube. Read further ahead.

Jass Manak’s best songs

Lehenga

The song Lehenga is sung by Jass Manak. The lyricist of the song and the music composer of the song is also Jass Manak. The music for the song is given by Sharry Nexus. The music video of the song is directed by Satti Dhillon and the DOP of the song is Vahe Hambarcumyan. The song features Jass Manak and Mahira Sharma as the lead characters. The song has featured on the UK Asian Music Chart and also the Global YouTube weekly chart. In 2020, it won the Listener’s Choice Independent Music Category (INDIES) Award at the Mirchi Music Awards. It has over 889 Million views on the digital platform, YouTube.

Prada

The song Prada is sung by Jass Manak. The lyricist of the song and the music composer of the song is also Jass Manak. The music for the song is given by Ar Deep. The music video of the song is directed by Satti Dhillon and the DOP of the song is Vikcee. The art director of the song is Blacc. The song features Jass Manak, Satti Dhillon, and Swalina as the lead characters. In 2019, it won the Gaana Mirchi Music Awards for the Best Song of the Year. It has over 609 Million views on YouTube.

Suit Punjabi

The song Suit Punjabi is sung by Jass Manak. The music for the song is given by Shagur and the lyrics of the song are by Avvy Dhaliwal. The music video of the song is directed by Satti Dhillon and the DOP of the song is Vikcee. The art director of the song is Blacc. The song features Jass Manak, Satti Dhillon, and Swalina as the lead characters. It has over 244 Million views on YouTube.

