Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 12, 2020 | Siddharth Shukla Receives Some Advice

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – February 12, 2020 written update

The episode starts as Siddharth Shukla was in the Katgarha and then Rajat Sharma had a fun time asking everyone about the duties he had done throughout. This led to a fight as well, as Siddharth clarified his stance. Finally, at the end of it, when Siddharth was asked how was his relationship with Rashami right now, he said that only she knows what it is since their relationship has always kept changing. He further said that he was rather shocked on seeing her behaviour in the Bigg Boss house. Once again, Siddharth was asked to clarify his choice of picking Paras Chhabra during the immunity task. Siddharth also expressed his feelings for Shehnaaz. In the end, Siddharth received advice to forgive everything and pick up Shehnaaz's call. Finally, Rajat also asked him to go back to being friends with Asim.

Arti Singh was next in the Katgarha. She talked about being omnipresent in the Bigg Boss house and how she was always there during fights and lovey-dovey moments. She was also asked to talk about her equations with Rashami and Siddharth, their fights, and him not supporting her in the immunity task. Rajat laughed it off on the fact that she admitted her allegations and clarified them herself.

Shehnaaz was the next one, and the first allegation on her was being a 'khiladi' and not as innocent as she looks, to which she said that she had come so far in the name of entertainment. She also put forward her stand about taking sides and about #SidNaaz not being her game but only because she feels good to be with him. Then comes the footage of times when Shehnaaz got possessive about Siddharth and their conversations and how she has turned Siddharth crazy. Before heading out, Shehnaaz sang a song for the housemates.

Finally, it was time for Mahira Sharma. The first allegation on her was being a mere shadow and not doing anything productive inside the house, to which she said that she had simply kept up with the friendship with Paras. Mahira was also questioned about how she was always there around Paras, every single time. While she clarified her stance, she was constantly told how she gave more importance to Paras and also revealed how she'd want either Paras or Siddharth to win and talked some more about her bond with Paras.

On that note, after asking everyone if they felt the show is biased, Rajat Sharma bid goodbye to the housemates. Later, Rashami and Siddharth talked about the article and she said how she never gave anyone an article. Jasmin Bhasin also participated in their conversation. Next morning, everyone woke up to Kajra Re, while Shehnaaz asked Siddharth what must she wear. Siddharth chose to ignore her, while Arti asked him what was up with him. Meanwhile, Siddharth wondered how will he face the people outside, while Shehnaaz had a fun conversation with Siddharth and the two indulged in some fun banter.

