Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur & Other Shocking Evictions In Shows History

Bigg Boss is the most popular Indian television reality television show. This year saw the thirteenth season of the show, that became a huge hit and set new records. Bigg Boss 13 premiered on September 29, 2019, on Colors TV.

Superstar, Salman Khan has been the host on the show for ten continuous years now. This is the first season in the history of Bigg Boss to get a five-weeks extension, because of its immense popularity and second high TRP rates. Therefore, the show that was supposed to end in the first week of January 2020, will be now ending on February 15th becoming the longest Bigg Boss season so far.

The show has witnessed unexpected twists and turns throughout the history of Bigg Boss. Here are the most shocking evictions in the history of Bigg Boss. Read ahead to know more-

Most Shocking Evictions in Bigg Boss So Far Across Seasons

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur, who is a very popular face in the Indian television industry, was the first to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The news shook the fans as nobody expected such a known personality to leave the show so soon. She entered the Bigg Boss house with a motto to start a new phase of her life.

However, she was ousted from the reality show within two weeks of her stay inside the house. In an interview, the actor said that she was hoping to stay inside the house a little longer. She further said that maybe she doesn’t fit in that 'fake love and friendship' thing that is needed to survive in a show like this.

Kamya Punjabi

After spending 13 weeks inside the Bigg Boss house and coming so close to the Grand Finale, television actor Kamya Punjabi was evicted from Bigg Boss 7 house. All-rounder, fighter, and sensible are the best words that describe Kamya as she proved her mettle with her incredible journey in the BB house.

Kamya had on and off banters with Gauahar Khan in the season, but to everyone's surprise, Gauahar also became her closest confidant eventually. Together, the two celebrated when the latter won the show.

Delnaaz Irani

Delnaaz Irani was one of the strongest contenders of the Bigg Boss 6 house. On a weekday, Bigg Boss asked all the six contestants to gather in the garden area at night and informed them that one of them will be evicted right then. Delnaaz and her ex-husband, Rajev Paul were the two nominated contestants. They were asked to stand on two separate short stools and it was announced that as Delnaaz had received the minimum votes, so she is being evicted.

The eviction came as a shock to everyone as Delnaaz had been in the house since the show went on air and maintained a low yet strong profile. In the house, she was close to co-contestant Aashka Goradia, who was evicted earlier.

Andy

Just three days before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 7, the very popular VJ, Andy was evicted from the reality show. He was eliminated in the mid-week eviction at night. Andy, along with the other contestants like Gauhar Khan, Ajaz Khan and Tanisha Mukherjee, was nominated for the eviction. He was one of the most entertaining contestants on the show, and was often seen providing comic relief by his tactics, like "Aloo bade kadade".

