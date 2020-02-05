Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 04, 2020 | Press Conference At The BB House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Bigg Boss 13 – February 04, 2020 written update

The episode started as Shehnaaz talked to Rashami about Asim who stayed with Rashami all the time but flipped when Himanshi entered the house. Arti also agreed to this fact. Shehnaaz then said that Rashami should not trust Arhaan too. Rashami said on being asked by Arti, that she knew about Arhaan’s marriage but she did not know about his child. She also said that the other girl (implying Arhaan’s wife) had beautifully moved on.

Arti said that she should have confronted Himanshi and Asim for speaking about her life. Later on, Arti disguised as a ghost and entered the bedroom to scare others with the help of Siddharth, Paras and Mahira. She then went and scared Shehnaaz, thereby leaving her in shock. Arti also went and tried to scare Asim and Mahira. Siddharth tried to pacify Shehnaaz who broke down into tears.

The next morning, housemates woke up and danced to Satte Pe Satta. Meanwhile, Siddharth and Shehnaaz continued their fun banter. Mahira said that she wanted the last 13 days to end soon to which Paras told her that she will miss all of this soon. He then asked her not to irritate him and called her an international star sarcastically. This irked Mahira and she walked away asking him to do his own work.

Later in the day, a press conference was held for all the housemates that was attended by numerous reporters who had come to ask some tough questions. The first question was for Siddharth who was asked what changes he had witnessed in the course of the show. He said that he had been the same throughout. Rashami also answered the very same question by saying that she had become mentally strong. Siddharth said that he is single upon being asked about his relationship status.

On being asked about being irritating instead of entertaining on the show, Shehnaaz said that the thing that people are seeing outside is her true self. On being asked about trusting Arhaan even when other people warned against it, Rashami said that it was difficult for her to take such a decision overnight. She also said that she was done with that chapter in her life. Rashami said that she had a personal tiff with Siddharth because of which fights ensued between the two of them. She said that eventually things were sorted out between the two of them.

On being asked about Shehnaaz’s game, Siddharth said that he liked being with her despite everything. Shehnaaz added that she feels protected with Siddharth and that she was not sure about Gautam and others. On being asked how he will react if he does not win the show, Siddharth said that if it did not happen then he will be sad. Asim said that he did not have any girlfriend on being asked about it.

Rashami answered about Arhaan’s topic and clarified that she was unaware of his marriage and child. One of the reporters asked Siddharth for being the perfect ‘sanskari playboy' to which he said that the tag suits Paras better. The journalist further asked Paras and Mahira the reason behind talking about dividing Siddharth and Shehnaaz. Bigg Boss interrupted in between and clarified that they have not talked about such things. Siddharth was asked whether he was maintaining a distance from Shehnaaz after being warned by Salman.

