Jassie Gill And Shehnaaz Gill’s Track 'Keh Gayi Sorry' Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens

After treating fans with an interesting first look poster, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill's new track Keh Gayi Sorry's lyrical video is out too. Earlier, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill had also released the teaser of Keh Gayi Sorry on their social media and that had left fans waiting with bated breath for the song. Now, Jassie Gill has finally taken to his social media to share the lyrical video of Keh Gayi Sorry.

The song is crooned by Jassie Gill

The soulful track speaks of the separation of two ill-fated lovers played by Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill. The song has been crooned by Jassie Gill while the lyrics have been penned by Nirmaan. The music for the Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill starrer track Keh Gayi Sorry has been composed by Avvy Sra.

However, Shehnaaz Gill's intense performance in some glimpses of Keh Gayi Sorry is also unmissable. Reportedly, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill will be shooting for the proper music video once the lockdown gets lifted.

Fans were quick to shower bundles of praises for the track

Fans were quick to react for the soul-stirring track wherein they showered Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill with praises. The netizens gave a huge thumbs up to the sentimental vibe of the track. A fan also stated that they are waiting for the actual video once the lockdown gets lifted.

One of the fans also suggested that Jassie and Shehnaaz should also collaborate for a Punjabi film. Check out some of the reactions from the fans for the song.

It's Amazing Jassie❤️

Nirmaan's lyrics your voice and Avvy's music, everything is perfect ♥️

Gill's Collab in video will make it more beautiful ❣️ — Shehnaaz Gill Fan (@FanShehnaaz) May 12, 2020

music ws amazing sung beautifully.. Shehnaaz's expressions were just💯PERFECT.. hope to see a full on MV soon🤞🤞#KehGayiSorryOutNow pic.twitter.com/GvQFJ3tIbD — Shehnaaz FC Page(Radhika) (@ishehnaaz_GillF) May 12, 2020

Lyrics Bahut Catchy Hain...😍#KehGayiSorry — BEING AMAN RAJ⚡ (@ShehnaazUpdates) May 12, 2020

#KehGayiSorry waiting for actual video once lockdown ends!



And it's so good !! — ᴘɪʜᴜ.🍷 (@ohfeeels) May 12, 2020

achha sila diya tune mere pyar ka.



haha. GREAT SONG JASSIE SIR. after lockdown we want a proper video plss 🥺🥺❤️❤️#KehGayiSorry — tanu | तनु | تنو (@tanurelan) May 12, 2020

SHEHNAAZ AND JASSIE WOULD BE A GREAT PAIR IN A PUNJABI MOVIE

JASSIE'S HUMOUR IS REALLY GREAT IN PUNJABI MOVIES WHICH I HAVE WATCHED BEFORE.@ishehnaaz_gill

@jassiegill#KehGayiSorry #ShehnaazGill #JassieGill — PreetSehgal (@PreetSehgal19) May 12, 2020

