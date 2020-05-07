Shehnaaz Gill And Jassie Gill’s Single 'Keh Gayi Sorry’s' Poster Leaves Fans Excited

It seems that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fans have found another reason to rejoice. Shehnaaz Gill will be collaborating with Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill for his next single, Keh Gayi Sorry. Jassie Gill also released the poster of the same featuring Shehnaaz Gill leaving netizens super excited.

Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Keh Gayi Sorry poster has left the fans excited

Jassie Gill had been raising the excitement level among fans as he had been sharing some pictures with Shehnaaz Gill on his social media. Since then, fans were getting impatient to know more about Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's collaboration. The poster has a beautiful frame of both Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill which has left fans overjoyed.

The teaser of the song will be released on May 8, 2020, at 3 pm. According to media reports, the Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill starrer track will be a soulful emotional track. Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill have also shot for the teaser of the song from their respective homes amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. However, Shehnaaz Gill, along with Jassie will reportedly shoot for a proper video once the lockdown is lifted. Check out the poster of the single.

Jassie Gill had also met Shehnaaz Gill inside the Bigg Boss house

Jassie Gill had also met Shehnaaz Gill inside the Bigg Boss house when he had come on the show along with Kangana Ranaut to promote their film Panga. Shehnaaz Gill had become extremely emotional on seeing him and had also broken down to tears. However, Jassie consoled her and the two also shared a dance. Since then, fans have been rooting for their endearing friendship.

Shehnaaz Gill was also seen in the track Bhula Dunga opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The song reportedly went on to break many records and the #SidNaaz fans could not stop drooling over their chemistry. The song was crooned by Darshan Rawal and has reportedly become the most commented songs by fans spanning over 1 million comments by the netizens.

