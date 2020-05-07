Mayur Verma Spills The Beans After Shehnaaz Gill Admits She Regrets 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Shehnaaz Gill's claim to fame became the 13th season of Bigg Boss. As soon as she exited the house, she immediately became a part of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which was a reality show set up so that men could come and compete for Shehnaaz's hand. Gill recently revealed that she had regretted her decision of signing the show.

Mayur Verma opens about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

As per a news report, Shehnaaz revealed that she was not really into the show when it was on-air. She revealed that she had confessed her emotions for Sidharth Shukla and that she has always been clear about her feelings towards him. She also said that she regretted signing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Mayur Verma, who was also one of the contestants to take part in the show, came forward to share his experience as well after Shehnaaz claimed about her regret. Mayur revealed that from the very beginning, she was not really interested and present in the show. Every contestant that came to compete realised this on the third day of the show. He also talked about how she used to always tell them to have fun and enjoy their stay at the house.

Mayur said that Shehnaaz wanted it to look as if the best boys were shortlisted for her. Shehnaaz had also revealed to them that she liked Sidharth Shukla and also said that Sidharth reciprocated similar emotions. Mayur shared that while they were in the house, all the contestants competing for Shehnaaz used to joke about how they will be pushing the car when Shehnaaz will be getting married to someone else completely.

To the uninformed, in some North Indian customs, when the bride is leaving for husband's home, her brothers push the car from behind. It is symbolic of the fact that the bride is now a member of her husband's family. Mayur and the other contestants might be referring to this when they joked about how they will be pushing the car.

Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla shared a close bond while they were a part of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Other contestants in the house realised that the two had something special and the audience also loved their chemistry. It came as a shock for many fans of Shehnaaz and Sidharth, or SidNaaz as they are called, that Shehnaaz took part in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as they were convinced of the love between the two.

