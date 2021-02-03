Jay Sean, Dr Zeus Voice Support For Farmers' Protest In India After Rihanna's Tweet

Several international personalities, including singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus have joined pop star Rihanna in supporting Indian farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the three contentious agri laws.

On Tuesday night, Rihanna shared a CNN news article with her 100 million followers on Twitter, calling out the internet shutdown at the protest site. "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," the 32-year-old singer wrote.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, popularly known by his international stage name Jay Sean, took to Instagram and wrote that despite the farmers agitation being one of the largest protests "ever in history", there has not been enough mainstream coverage of the event. "I live in the US and I've barely seen it on the news or mainstream media. I don't know what needs to be done to raise more awareness and have more eyes on this but I've seen videos that are far too graphic and heartbreaking to post. People that are old enough to be my grandparents being trampled over with no remorse or regard. Please go to my story where I will post a petition link and something actionable," the Indian-origin British artiste wrote.

Baljit Singh Padam aka rapper Dr. Zeus retweeted Rihanna's tweet and wrote that "everyone with sense" across the world are wondering about the lack of spotlight on the protests. "World media needs to wake up. #FarmersProtest," the Indian-origin British singer said.

US-based Indian filmamker Ritesh Batra, known for films like The Lunchbox and Photograph, tweeted that the "whole world is watching the farmer agitation in India."

India on Wednesday responded to comments by foreign celebrities and others, including pop singer Rihanna on farmers' protests, saying a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue is needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.

MEA's Statement

The MEA said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urged that 'facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken'. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement mentioned.

(With PTI inputs)

