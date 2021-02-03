Mia Khalifa Has Sarcastic Take On Farmers' Protest As India Catches Western Celebs' Fancy

Former adult films star Mia Khalifa has spoken up about the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi. Mia took to Twitter and shared a picture from the protests. In the tweet, she announced that she is here to support the farmers involved in these protests. Find out more details about this story below, even as various foreign celebrities have entered the fray, starting with Rihanna and also now

Mia Khalifa supports ongoing farmers' protest

Several farmers across the Northern regions of the country have been protesting the new farm bill. These protests have been going on for months now. Even after several discussions, the protests have been continuous and the entire situation has also started making international headlines. Quite a few international celebrities have already spoken about the same, though with hackneyed facts.

The latest celebrity to join this bandwagon is Mia Khalifa. The former adult industry star recently took to Twitter and spoke about the protests. Mia Khalifa stated how reports are claiming that the farmers in the protests are actually paid actors. Khalifa took a sarcastic jab at these stories and hoped that these “actors and casting directors” are not overlooked during the award season. Mia Khalifa also firmly declared, “I stand with the farmers” in her tweet. Take a look at Mia Khalifa’s tweet here.

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Farmers' Protest goes nationwide

Some farmer unions have now announced a countrywide protest - a 'chakka jam' on February 6, 2021. It entails all national and state highways being blocked for three hours. This protest is to oppose the Internet ban in the surrounding areas of Delhi.

In a recent press conference, the union leaders also revealed that the protests will be held from 12 noon to 3 pm, and farmers will be protesting for being “ignored” at the Union Budget 2021-22. They also mentioned that water and power supplies have been curtailed at the current place of their protest and many mobile toilet blocks have also been removed. In the press conference, the union leaders also discussed several other issues they have been facing as they continue to protest the new farm bill.

