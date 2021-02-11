Jennie, Jisoo And Lisa Of Blackpink Wish Rose On Her 25th Birthday, Call Her 'Rosie Posie'

K-pop band BLACKPINK's member Rose is celebrating her 25th birthday today. On Rose's birthday, fans went on to trend various hashtags like #AllourloveRoseDay, #HappyRoseDay and many more to wish her. The other band members also took to their Instagram story to wish their main dancer/lead vocalist. Check out Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa's stories.

Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa wish Rose on her birthday

On Rose's birthday, her band members took to their Instagram story to share pictures of her and wish her. Jennie wrote a small note on the picture that she shared. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Rosie Posie. Wishing you the happiest day and the rosiest day [rose emoticon]". Check it out.

On the other hand, Jisoo shared a video on her Instagram story of Rose playing with a dog. She wrote a birthday message in Korean. Lisa also shared the same picture as Jennie and wrote a message in Korean and called her 'Rosiepoop'. Check it out.

Earlier, the k-pop band gave their first virtual concert 'The Show' that earned $10.5 million. During the show, Rose debuted her solo song 'Gone'. In one of the Netflix documentaries titled Light Up The Sky, Rose talked about her journey of writing songs. She talked about how she feels when she writes a song when she is sitting alone in the room. She expressed that she feels intimidated by her own thoughts and that it scares her.

Blackpink's official Twitter handle also released a teaser for Rose's solo project. In the tweet, they wrote, 'Rose - Coming soon teaser'. The teaser that has over 38 million views on YouTube shows Rose lying down on the bathroom floor beside the bathtub and then it pans out to her having food on a dining table. The background has the lyrics of her solo song. Fans are excited to watch the music video of her solo project. The band's label YG Entertainment, earlier announced that the artists are all set to start their journey in solo projects.

ROSÉ - COMING SOON TEASER



Get a first preview of #ROSÉ’s solo project at 2021 #BLACKPINK: THE SHOW!ðŸ–¤ðŸ’–

Don’t forget to join membership and watch THE SHOW!

ðŸŽ¬https://t.co/8ZFxXdUIam — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) January 25, 2021

