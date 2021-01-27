Blackpink's Rose Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Her Upcoming Solo Debut Song

Blackpink's Rose will soon be releasing her solo project. Recently, she gave her fans a sneak peek at her highly anticipated solo debut. The full song will be out at the end of the month. Rose shared a clip of her song on her official Instagram handle.

According to Soompi, On January 25, YG Entertainment announced new details about her solo debut. Rose has completed filming the video and will be performing the debut track for the first time at Blackpink’s upcoming online concert, THE SHOW on January 31. Rose shared a 30-second clip of the song that featured her and announced the same on Instagram.

The video clip shows the singer in a paired downstate as she sings about losing love. The name of the track has not been revealed yet. Her comments section was filled with the fans expressing their excitement as they can’t wait for the release of the song. Have a look at Rose's video.

In a statement made by YG Entertainment, they shared, “We’re working on the finishing touches for the music video. As we’ve used an unprecedented budget for this release, we’re making sure that everything is perfect. We will make the official announcement soon.”

More about Blackpink

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. It consists of four members namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in 2016 with their album named Square One. In 2020, YG Entertainment confirmed that each member of the group will be releasing solo projects. Rose is the second member of the group to release a solo project after Jennie, who did so in 2018. Reportedly, Lisa will be the next one to drop new music.

More about Rose's songs -

Blackpink's Rose has received acknowledgement in the K-pop industry for her vocal timbre. She has featured in labelmate G-Dragon's track Without You that released in 2012. The track peaked at number ten on the Gaon Digital Chart. She has also appeared on a variety of broadcast programs such as King of Masked Singer and Fantastic Duo 2. Her performance on King of Masked Singer gained positive reviews from audiences. The filming for Rose's solo debut project began in mid-January 2021.

