‘Protesting For Justice’: Dogs Around The Globe Stand Up Against Racism; See Pics

Amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the United States, several dogs were seen ‘protesting for justice’ and standing up against racism. In a series of tweets, a user Jasmine Rice shared hundreds of photos of the dogs who were seen at the anti-racism protests while holding placards that read ‘heck racism’. From ‘No justice no peace’ to ‘pups against police brutality’, the ‘good boys’ stood for justice and joined others protesting the death of George Floyd.

thread of very good dogs protesting for justice pic.twitter.com/SIf0gj6ZYO — jasmine rice (@jasminericegirl) June 6, 2020

Dogs around the world stand against racism

While the Twitter user shared hundreds of pictures of the doggos, netizens also took to the comment section to share videos and images of their dog standing against racism. From Nashville to London, canines around the world joined the protests triggered by Floyd, who dies in the police custody.

The goodest girl at the nashville protests pic.twitter.com/ONS6SmxDiN — MYKALYA (@mccaylamcclard) June 7, 2020

An important addition from London. pic.twitter.com/hG6NymqbWc — Jake Owens (@JakeOwensPhoto) June 6, 2020

My very good dog protesting pic.twitter.com/aiPj4uanfh — social justice warrior (@angryfeminist__) June 6, 2020

George Floyd died in police custody and his tragic death has angered millions across the world. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces. In viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed.

