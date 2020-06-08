Newlywed Couple Joins Black Lives Matter Protest In Philadelphia, Netizens Cheer

In midst of the ongoing street demonstrations for George Floyd, a historical moment was captured as the crowd made way for a newly wedded bride and groom who took to the streets to support the outcry against racial injustice. Dressed in a tuxedo the groom, Michael Gordon held the hand of his newly married black bride, Anne, in her white floating wedding gown as the pair walked into the crowd of Philadelphia ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters.

With dozens of posts shared of the power couple online that came down to the Parkway, the users called their engagement as “bringing attention to the greater cause” and an example of “support to the voices unheard”. As the racially varied crowd converged to demand an end to the ever-growing racism, prejudice, and brutality by the law enforcement officers on people of colour, the couple marched along with the crowd against race-related persecution.

With broad smiles on their faces, the black couple joined the march from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall in what, Anne was quoted saying as a “very empowering moment”. Still dressed in their wedding ensembles, the duo exchanged a wedding kiss amongst the crowd flashing Black Lives Matter placards and roaring cheers that resonated across the street.

Couple is an "inspiration"

Not only the feeling of the movement and of the people was felt, but meeting a husband on the wedding day, a strong Black man and a good representative of who black people are against the stereotypes and what black men are also like, what the culture is like, was demonstrated, Anne said while speaking to a leading US news outlet. It was empowering, she reportedly added. “Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins is an inspiration on so many levels,” wrote a user about the bride on twitter. “Their kids will be so proud of them when they grow up!” wrote the second. “They are a beautiful beautiful couple,” wrote the third.

Read: Video Shows Aircraft Refueling Mid-air, Netizens Say 'outstanding Precision'

Read: Video: Elephant Calf 'dances' His Way Into The World, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Congratulations to the beautiful couple! ❤️ Such a touching display of love at a time when it's desperately needed.



Please update if they have a registry or a honeymoon fund!! — 102.7 KSSRI FM (@RadioLexapro) June 6, 2020

Talk about a once in a lifetime wedding kiss 👍 — 🥊 Boxing Epicenter 🥊 (@boxingepicenter) June 6, 2020

What a gorgeous bride and handsome groom. Long marriage life and happiness to them. — Milenaac (@milenaac) June 6, 2020

Their photo will be in history books. — Amy (@bitter_german) June 7, 2020

Could this couple BE any more gorgeous? Holy Toldeo. Congrats to them! — Kat (@KatInTheCLE) June 6, 2020

They’ll have an amazing story to tell their children. Congratulations to them! 👰🏾❤️🤵🏾 — Lori (@brightskies99) June 7, 2020

Congratulations to the happy couple! — Jared S. Cram (@JSCram3254) June 6, 2020

AAHHHHH OMG congratulations 💞💞💞💞 — wattles 💎 (@itiswattles) June 6, 2020

How beautiful! ❤❤❤❤❤ — Carla 💙 #BLM ✍️🌊🌈 (@bright8694) June 6, 2020

Wow.. she is stunning. 🌹



They are a beautiful beautiful couple. ♥️#BlackLivesMatter — 🌵DESERT RESISTER 🌊 #8Minutes46Seconds (@Tozer911) June 7, 2020

Right? I feel like they shared their joy with an of us ❤️ — All_Kaps_ (@Mrs_Kap) June 7, 2020

Read: Video: Old Man Kneeling In Solidarity With Anti-racism Movement Gives Netizens Hope

Read: Bhopal: 5-year-old Tiger To Spend Life In Small Enclosure, Netizens Furious

(Image Credit: Twitter/Rachel_E_Lopez)