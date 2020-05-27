Jennifer Lopez Says 'God Has Greater Plans' For Her Wedding With Alex Rodriguez

As social distancing guidelines were placed to avoid the local transmission of the Coronavirus, Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez and beau Alex Rodriguez had to postpone their wedding. Speaking about the same in an interview, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she is a ‘little heartbroken’, as she had great plans for her wedding in her mind. However, the actor chose to be positive, as she remarked that God has greater plans for her wedding.

Furthermore, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she had decided to take some time off after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance events. The actor also mentioned that her plans are currently on hold, considering the outbreak in the country. If the reports are to be believed, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were planning to tie the knot in Italy.

Recently, Alex Rodriguez, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his morning ride with his partner, Jennifer Lopez. While Jennifer Lopez can be seen donning a white sports top with the same stripped bottom, Alex Rodriguez is seen in a sweatshirt. However, what caught the audience’s attention was that the couple had donned a similar grey face mask. With the picture shared, Alex Rodriguez wrote: “Who wants to join us on our bike ride? 🚲💙#mondaymotivation”. Take a look:

Jennifer Lopez’s bit to fight the pandemic

The couple recently made it to the news when they contributed to a partnership between Wheels Up and Feeding America, to which Russell Wilson also contributed. If the reports are to be believed, the couple has donated meal kits to people in South Florida. In addition to the same, the stars partnered with a popular company to donate 20,000 meals to displaced hospitality workers in Miami through Food Rescue US.

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 1.7 million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy, China and the UK combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,63,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and Illinois, which have reported nearly 1,55,000 and 1,13,000 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 1,00,175 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world.

